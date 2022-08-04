Xi Jinping’s responses to Pelosi’s visit could determine his course in domestic politics









beijing [China]Aug. 4 (ANI): US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and President Xi Jinping’s formulation of Beijing’s responses will be evaluated and become a yardstick for determining whether he will win a third term as China’s president in the fall.

Experts note that Xi cannot afford to make the slightest mistake in handling relations with the United States or with regard to Taiwan.

Notably, this week, Xi will meet his former party retirees at the “Beidaihe annual meeting” in the resort town of Hebei province. The meeting is where Chinese leaders and elders from previous generations meet in an informal setting for closed-door discussions that will set the tone for major national issues.

Among the leaders he will meet will also be former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, during whose term Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan 25 years ago. Jiang handled Gingrich ably, and relations with the United States during his tenure grew considerably, wrote Katsuji Nakazawa, senior writer at Nikkei Asia. Xi’s handling of the situation will inevitably be compared to Jiang’s, Katsuji adds.

Throughout his presidency, Xi has strived to demonstrate that he has surpassed Jiang and Hu Jintao in terms of achievements and can skillfully balance domestic politics, diplomatic relations with the United States and the Taiwanese dispute. . Therefore, Pelosi’s visit is essentially an internal Chinese matter, Katsuji notes. If China had successfully lobbied or exerted pressure and prevented Pelosi’s trip, Xi might have gained trust at the next Beidaihe meeting.

However, 25 years have passed since Gingrich’s visit to Taiwan, and China’s economic and military power has now grown significantly. People now want the mighty nation to flex its muscles, where huge risk lies, Katsuji adds.

Since Jiang has long been proud of the way he restored China’s relations with the United States, it would not be surprising if he wanted Xi to effectively manage relations between the two countries. The economic crisis of unprecedented severity in China could play a role in this regard.

However, this does not mean Xi would be asked to compromise on the Taiwan issue. Instead, one would expect Xi to make a realistic decision regarding relations with the United States, Katsuji wrote.

Without a doubt, 25 years after Gingrich’s visit to Taiwan, US-China ties continue to have a significant impact on Chinese politics.

It is possible that China will continue its countermeasures long after Pelosi leaves Taipei to discourage more American dignitaries from traveling to Taiwan after the November election in the United States, writes Katsuji. (ANI)

