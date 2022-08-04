Xi Jinping furious, poor Taiwan?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The follow-up to the visit Speaker of the United States (US) House of Representatives Nancy Pelosike Taiwan,China imposes sanctions. Not in the United States, but in Taiwan.The Chinese government said it had stopped sand exports, as well as imports of citrus fruits and certain types of fish from Taiwan. Washington-Beijing relations are strained again as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan. Pelosi called the visit a form of solidarity with Taiwan. “Our visit to Taiwan is a form of U.S. respect and support for democracy. American solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million people is very important at this time as the world faces the choice of democracy. or autocracy,” Pelosi said after arriving in Taipei. , as proclaimedReuters. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT China is certainly on fire. The reason is that, so far, China has not recognized Taiwan’s sovereignty as a country. Taiwan, according to China, is one of their provinces. Pelosi’s own arrival was tipped off by China. Both by officials and by President Xi Jinping.For China, Taiwan is part of the country and the visit could mean supporting independence. Ultimately, The Chinese army has evenpromised to launch “targeted military action” in response to Pelosi’s visit. “China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement. press release condemning the visit.AFP. Sanctions imposed by China on Taiwan in the form of suspended imports of citrus, squid and mackerel from Taiwan from August 3, 2022. Earlier, China’s Ministry of Commerce also announced that it was suspending natural sand exports to Taiwan from last Monday. A total of 35 Taiwanese biscuit and pastry exporters also received the same “punishment.” “I found out about the ban before I got home from work last night,” a business manager at one of the affected Taiwanese food manufacturers said yesterday. “There are food companies saying their products have been rejected by Chinese customs,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. China’s General Administration of Customs said food imports had been halted due to the presence of pesticides and the coronavirus in some shipments. China’s Ministry of Commerce said it suspended sand exports under unspecified legal provisions.

