Liz Truss is ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister, according to a new survey | world news

London: A new survey of members of the ruling Conservative Party shows Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is firmly ahead of rival Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister. The survey of Tory members who will elect a new leader to take charge of 10 Downing Street from September 5, published on Wednesday evening by the ConservativeHome website, found that 58% of respondents answered Truss.

Former Chancellor Sunak won 26% support, while 12% were undecided. This is the second poll from Wednesday showing the Cabinet minister widening her lead over the ex-British India minister, with an earlier YouGov poll showing Truss leading across all age groups, in different regions of the country and among men and women.

Rishi Sunak needs a ‘massive game changer’ to turn this contest around

“YouGov gives him a 34-point lead that extends, on a forced pick, to a 38-point lead (69% to 31%). Divide our 16 points of don’t know and others equally between the candidates, Truss has a 32-point lead (66% to 34%),” the ConservativeHome poll said.

“Overall, Sunak needs a huge game changer to turn this contest around if our new findings and those of YouGov are right. And it’s very hard to see where that could come from,” he notes. he.

Sajid Javid supports Liz Truss

The latest findings come as Sunak faced another blow with another former candidate and senior Tory, Sajid Javid, endorsing Truss in the race for his “bold agenda”.

The Pakistani-born former health secretary, and also Sunak’s former boss in the UK Treasury when he was Chancellor, writes in ‘The Times’ that a refusal to cut taxes meant the UK risked of “sleepwalking in a high-tax, low-growth country”. economy” – a reference to Sunak’s tax strategy.

“Some argue that tax cuts can only come once we have growth. I believe the exact opposite, tax cuts are a prerequisite for growth,” Javid writes.

“Tax cuts are now essential. There are no risk-free options in government. However, in my view, not cutting taxes carries an even greater risk,” he said. declared.

Last month Javid launched his own leadership bid for the top job on a platform of sweeping tax cuts but pulled out after failing to win enough nominations from Tory MPs to qualify for the first ballot.

It was his resignation from the Johnson cabinet that came first, followed soon after by Sunak and then several other ministers who forced the hand of the incumbent prime minister to announce his resignation and call a Conservative leadership election.

Truss now has the support of most former candidates, including Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat.

An estimated 180,000 party members began receiving their ballots this week and have the option of voting by mail or online, which must be registered no later than the evening of September 2. The votes will then be counted by the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) and the results announced on 5 September.