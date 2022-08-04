Politics
Kar le jo karna hai: Rahul Gandhi says Congress is not afraid of Narendra Modi | India News
NEW DELHI: Congressman Rahul Gandhi on Thursday warned that his party leadership is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his repressive government while referring to the temporary sealing of Young Indian (YI) premises at the National’s office Herald in Delhi in connection with an alleged money laundering case being investigated by the Law Enforcement Branch.
We will not be intimidated, we are not afraid of Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi told reporters on ED’s action in the National Herald case. We will continue to work to protect the country, democracy, help maintain harmony; will do my job no matter what they do, he added.
–
,
: @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/70ak49uZBY
Congress (@INCIndia) August 4, 2022
His party stepped up its attack on the Modi government and gave several adjournment notices of motion in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Congress also convened a meeting of all its lawmakers on Thursday to determine the future course of action after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed off the Herald House here. Former party chairman Rahul Gandhi, who was in Karnataka, returned to Delhi on Wednesday evening and will attend the meeting. The party has maintained that it will go ahead with its planned protest on the issue of inflation and the GST on Friday despite being denied permission. Congress also accused the ruling dispensation of treating party leaders as “terrorists”.
Congress leaders alleged the party was ‘under siege’ by the BJP government which surrounded the party headquarters and the residences of party leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as if they were ‘terrorists’ and called it of “undeclared emergency”.
“The whole country is watching as an investigative agency unfolds mindlessly against the leadership of India’s oldest political party. You (the BJP) are treating this party, its leaders and its institutions as terrorists,” said the Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi. at a press conference on Wednesday.
The briefing came shortly after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian Pvt Ltd located in the Herald House here days after the party’s acting chairwoman Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were questioned in part of the National Herald case.
“The word ‘fear’ is not there in the Congress party dictionary,” Singhvi said, adding that the voice of the party leadership will not be silenced with such “cheap tactics”.
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/kar-le-jo-karna-hai-rahul-gandhi-says-congress-is-not-afraid-of-narendra-modi-2493083.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
