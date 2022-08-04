Turkish inflation stabilizes at less than 80% to boost Erdogan





Turkey’s annual inflation rate stabilized in July at just under 80%, official data showed on Wednesday, helping to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promises that runaway price rises would soon end. The official annual rate of increase in consumer prices reached 79.6% in July against 78.6% in June. Turkey plunged into a new economic crisis when Erdogan embarked almost a year ago on an unusual economic experiment that attempted to bring down chronically high inflation by cutting interest rates. Conventional economic theory, accepted by world governments, states that lower interest rates stimulate growth and raise prices by strengthening demand. Turkey now has a real interest rate that takes into account negative inflation of 64.4% – the lowest in the world by a substantial margin. This means that Turks have a strong incentive to spend as much as they can before their liras lose even more value. But Erdogan has repeatedly urged “patience” and vowed prices will start falling again early next year. “A trend towards price stabilization has already started,” Erdogan said two days before the release of the latest inflation report. “We expect inflation to enter a significant downward trend in the first months of the new year.” The central bank now expects the inflation rate to drop back down to around 40% by the time Erdogan faces a tough re-election next July. Photo: AFP/BULENT KILIC Opposition leaders and many Turks no longer trust official government data. The annual inflation rate reported this week in Istanbul – led by a popular opposition party figure – was around 100%. “Turkey’s official inflation and Istanbul’s inflation have historically moved in tandem,” tweeted Turkey’s former central bank chief economist Hakan Kara. “The difference, which has reached 19.5 percentage points over the past four months, is remarkable.” But a respected monthly survey published by independent economists at Turkey’s ENAG research institute also showed prices were stabilizing – albeit at a much faster rate than reported by the national statistics agency. ENAG said the official annual rate of increase in consumer prices reached 176% in July from 174% in June. The July government report showed that the price increases were driven by a 119% increase in the cost of transport. This bolsters government arguments that inflation is fueled by external factors such as soaring energy prices caused by Russia’s standoff with the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have increased by 95% due to the sharp depreciation of the lira which makes imports more expensive. The Turkish currency has lost more than half of its value against the dollar over the past 12 months. It now trades at nearly 18 to the dollar compared to 3.5 in 2018. As a result, Erdogan’s popularity suffered greatly during the second decade of his reign. A poll of polls released this week showed him losing in a runoff to one of the top five potential challengers to his reign.

