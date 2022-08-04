Why is China holding drills around Taiwan?

BEIJING China is staging live-fire military exercises in six self-declared areas around Taiwan in response to a visit of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

China has warned planes and ships to avoid areas during the drills, which run until Sunday. The drills appear to be a rehearsal for a potential blockade and invasion of the island that would almost certainly draw in Taiwan’s main supporter, the United States, as well as American allies including Japan and Australia.

China’s 2million-strong military is the largest in the world and its navy has more ships than the US armed forces in Taiwan can compare in numbers, but it is committed to resisting coercive measures aimed at imposing the power of the Chinese Communist Party on the self-governing island democracy.

It will take fierce diplomacy to restore a stable balance,” said Stanford University political scientist Kharis Templeman. I don’t know how this confrontation will ultimately turn out, but I think we’re going to have a tough few weeks.

Here is an overview of the issues surrounding the escalation of tensions.

WHAT IS CHINA DOING IN THE SEAS AND SKIES AROUND TAIWAN?

China said it has started drills involving warplanes, navy ships and missile strikes in six areas surrounding Taiwan. These lie just 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the coast of the island, potentially encroaching on Taiwan’s territorial waters. Few details were given by Beijing, but it described the drills as punishment for the United States allowing Pelosi’s visit to continue, even though President Joe Biden lacked the power to stop him from going. get to the island.

Live-fire exercises are a test of a serviceman’s ability to perform missions under conditions most closely resembling real warfare. In this case, they are designed to show the level of force China could unleash against Taiwan if Beijing decides to keep its promise to take control of the island and punish those who support its independence.

The exercises are considered the largest and most threatening to Taiwan since Beijing launched missiles into waters north and south of the island in 1995 and 1996 in response to a visit to the United States by the President of the era, Lee Teng-hui. China regularly sends warplanes into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone and has sometimes crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait dividing the sides, but stopped short of direct incursions or attacks that could trigger a regional conflict.

WHY IS CHINA TAKING THESE STEPS AND WHAT DOES IT HOPE TO ACHIEVE?

China has increasingly declared that Taiwan must be brought under its control by force if necessary and in defiance of Washington and other proponents of democracy on the island. Pelosi’s visit came at a particularly sensitive time as Chinese President and armed forces chief Xi Jinping prepares to seek a third five-year term as head of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has named no successor and he has amassed vast powers despite criticism of his handling of the economy, in part because of his hardline approach to COVID-19 and a marked downturn in relations with the West.

Xi said Taiwan’s fate could not remain uncertain indefinitely and US military officials said China could seek a military solution in the next few years. China’s constitution incorporates Taiwan into its national territory and its 2005 anti-secession law threatens invasion if the possibilities for peaceful reunification are completely exhausted”, as would apply in the case of a formal declaration of independence or of foreign intervention.

China is insisting that Taiwan accept its claim that the island is part of China, whose only legitimate government sits in Beijing. In the face of China’s military threats and its relentless campaign to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, the islanders overwhelmingly support the status quo of de facto independence. This sentiment has been further reinforced by Beijing’s ruthless crackdown on political rights and freedom of expression in Hong Kong, which China has long held up as a model for its future governance of Taiwan.

WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE FROM TAIWAN AND THE UNITED STATES?

Taiwan has put its military on high alert and held civil defense drills. While its air force, navy and 165,000 personnel are only a fraction of China’s size, they have been bolstered by high-tech weaponry and early warning systems intended to make a Chinese invasion as difficult as possible. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has tacitly backed, has also served as a wake-up call for Taipei, which is now seeking to review its training and tactics.

Many US naval and military assets are currently deployed in areas near Taiwan, including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group. Washington has broadly rejected China’s claims that the Taiwan Strait is sovereign Chinese territory and maintains the right to pass Chinese outposts in the South China Sea, despite Chinese protests.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS AND HOW LONG DO THE TENSIONS PERSIST?

It remains unclear whether China will seek to keep tensions high even after the current round of exercises ends. Spokespersons from the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the Cabinet’s Office of Taiwan Affairs and other departments pledged that President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration and the US government would pay a price for the visit. Pelosi, but didn’t give details on how and when that goal will be achieved. .

Following the visit, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told US National Public Radio that the possibility of some sort of incident was real, “given the scale of the Chinese exercises. .

And we believe that what China is doing here is not responsible. We believe this unnecessarily escalates tensions,” Sullivan said.

The longstanding modus vivendi between Washington and Beijing is being seriously questioned” by both sides, said Templeman, a political scientist at Stanford University.

Washington has pushed back Beijing with high-level visits, easing official contact restrictions and arms sales.

Washington as a whole has become much less concerned with offending China and much less deferential to Beijing’s demands regarding Taiwan,” Templeman said.