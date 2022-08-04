Covid leader Patrick Vallance resigns as chief scientific adviser





S ir Patrick Vallance, who has played a crucial role in guiding the UK through the coronavirus pandemic, is to step down as the government’s chief scientific adviser. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was impossible to fully convey the scientists’ impact as it was announced he would step down at the end of his five-year term next April. Sir Patrick acknowledged his tenure as both challenging and hugely rewarding as the search for his successor was about to begin. Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty regularly appeared alongside Boris Johnson at Covid briefings (Toby Melville/PA) / PA Archives Sir Patrick, 62 and from Essex, was an academic and consultant doctor before joining GlaxoSmithKline, where he became chairman of research and development. Read more He replaced Sir Chris Whitty as chief scientific adviser in 2018, and two years later they have both become household names as leading experts and communicators in the fight against Covid-19. Mr Johnson said: It is impossible to fully convey the impact Sir Patrick had as Chief Scientific Adviser. Sir Patrick may not have negotiated to become a household name when he signed up for the job, but I am hugely grateful for his guidance and expertise throughout the pandemic and beyond. He will be missed by all when he leaves next year, and I wish him the best in all his future endeavours. Sir Patrick was seen as a calm voice who provided sound scientific evidence to politicians making decisions during the pandemic. He is expected to feature prominently in the official inquiry into the coronavirus response. Sir Patrick said he remains fully committed to the role, which also involves advising ministers on science and technology policy, until his replacement takes over. Science and engineering remain vital to the UK’s future prosperity, and high-quality scientific evidence and advice should be at the heart of all government decisions, he said. The appointment of the GCSA for fixed periods is an important means of ensuring independence and my five-year term has been both challenging and extremely rewarding.

