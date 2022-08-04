US Senate approves NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, votes 95 to 1 in favor





Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (left), Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on July 5, 2022 Photo: AP Washington: The US Senate on Wednesday approved Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). A total of 95 US senators voted in favor of Finland and Sweden joining the military bloc, while only one senator voted against. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also invited ambassadors from both nations to the chamber gallery to watch the vote. Republican Senator Josh Hawley voted against the decision. Notably, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. The 30 members of the alliance must approve membership applications from the Nordic countries. Last month, the 30 members of NATO signed the accession protocol. At that time, Helsinki and Stockholm were allowed to participate in NATO meetings and had access to its intelligence. Read also : Why are Finland and Sweden moving fast to join NATO and where will it lead? However, Finland and Sweden were not protected by Article Five, which is NATO’s defense clause. According to article five, an attack on one ally is an attack on all. Membership would have to be ratified by the parliaments of NATO’s 30 members. Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his threat to “freeze” NATO membership applications from Sweden and Finland unless the military bloc complies with Ankara’s terms. At a NATO summit in Madrid in late June, Erdogan called on both nations to “do their part” in the fight against terrorism. He also accused them of providing refuge for outlaw Kurdish militants. Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May this year. Finland shared a border of nearly 1,300 km with Russia. Fear grew among many Finns and Swedes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

