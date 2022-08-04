Zelenskyy urges Chinese Xi to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War

Ukraine’s president calls for direct talks with Xi, says he’s been asking for a conversation since the war began on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for direct talks with China’s Xi Jinping as he urged Beijing to use its political and economic influence over Russia to help end the war in his country.

Zelenskyy told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an interview published On Thursday, he requested a conversation with the Chinese president since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, but that has yet to happen.

I would like to speak directly. I had a conversation with [President]Xi Jinping was a year ago, he told the Hong Kong-based newspaper via Zoom. Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have officially requested a conversation, but we [havent had] any conversation with China, although I think that would be helpful.

China, Russia’s most important ally, has yet to condemn what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called a special military operation in Ukraine, which he says aims to denazify and demilitarize the country. The six-month-long conflict has killed at least 5,327 civilians in Ukraine and forced some 12 million people from their homes. The fighting has also prevented grain from leaving the country, known as the breadbasket of the world, worsening food shortages and driving up prices around the world.

Zelensky and his Western allies have called Russia’s invasion a war of aggression, but Beijing says Moscow was incited to attack, not least because of NATO’s expansion in Europe.

Xi previously expressed concern over the conflict in Ukraine at a summit in June, saying it was a wake-up call for humanity. He, however, gave no guidance on how to end the fighting.

Earlier in the month, he also spoke with Putin, a leader he has previously called a best friend, and reaffirmed China’s support for Russia’s sovereignty and security. Xi said all parties should push for a proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis in a responsible manner, according to state mediaand that China would continue to play its due role to that end.

Zelenskyy told the SCMP he understood China wanted to maintain a balanced stance toward war, but stressed that the conflict began with what he called Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukrainian sovereign territory.

The Russians are the invaders it’s a war on our territory, they came to invade us. China, as a big and powerful country, could go down and somehow put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place, says Zelenskyy. Of course, I would really like China to reconsider its attitude towards the Russian Federation.

He also urged China to act in the United Nations Security Council, where it is one of five members with veto power, to uphold international standards.

If we operate without legislation, then why should we have the Security Council, if any country or many countries in the world could simply decide to break the rules militarily? He asked.

China has so far abstained in votes in the UN Security Council and General Assembly that have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He instead called for dialogue between the warring parties, while condemning Western military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia as detrimental to a resolution of the conflict.

Despite its apparent support for Russia, China has yet to offer any overt military aid to Moscow, according to US officials.

Zelenskyy told the SCMP he believes China has the economic clout to pressure Putin to end the war. China is Russia’s biggest trading partner and has increased its imports of Russian crude oil since the start of the war, helping to offset Moscow’s losses due to Western nations’ restrictions on energy purchases from Russia.

I’m confident, I’m sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would feel completely isolated economically, Zelenskyy said. This is something China can do to limit trade [with Russia] until the end of the war.