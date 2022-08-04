Politics
Zelenskyy urges Chinese Xi to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War
Ukraine’s president calls for direct talks with Xi, says he’s been asking for a conversation since the war began on Feb. 24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for direct talks with China’s Xi Jinping as he urged Beijing to use its political and economic influence over Russia to help end the war in his country.
Zelenskyy told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an interview published On Thursday, he requested a conversation with the Chinese president since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, but that has yet to happen.
I would like to speak directly. I had a conversation with [President]Xi Jinping was a year ago, he told the Hong Kong-based newspaper via Zoom. Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have officially requested a conversation, but we [havent had] any conversation with China, although I think that would be helpful.
China, Russia’s most important ally, has yet to condemn what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called a special military operation in Ukraine, which he says aims to denazify and demilitarize the country. The six-month-long conflict has killed at least 5,327 civilians in Ukraine and forced some 12 million people from their homes. The fighting has also prevented grain from leaving the country, known as the breadbasket of the world, worsening food shortages and driving up prices around the world.
Zelensky and his Western allies have called Russia’s invasion a war of aggression, but Beijing says Moscow was incited to attack, not least because of NATO’s expansion in Europe.
Xi previously expressed concern over the conflict in Ukraine at a summit in June, saying it was a wake-up call for humanity. He, however, gave no guidance on how to end the fighting.
Earlier in the month, he also spoke with Putin, a leader he has previously called a best friend, and reaffirmed China’s support for Russia’s sovereignty and security. Xi said all parties should push for a proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis in a responsible manner, according to state mediaand that China would continue to play its due role to that end.
Zelenskyy told the SCMP he understood China wanted to maintain a balanced stance toward war, but stressed that the conflict began with what he called Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukrainian sovereign territory.
The Russians are the invaders it’s a war on our territory, they came to invade us. China, as a big and powerful country, could go down and somehow put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place, says Zelenskyy. Of course, I would really like China to reconsider its attitude towards the Russian Federation.
He also urged China to act in the United Nations Security Council, where it is one of five members with veto power, to uphold international standards.
If we operate without legislation, then why should we have the Security Council, if any country or many countries in the world could simply decide to break the rules militarily? He asked.
China has so far abstained in votes in the UN Security Council and General Assembly that have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He instead called for dialogue between the warring parties, while condemning Western military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia as detrimental to a resolution of the conflict.
Despite its apparent support for Russia, China has yet to offer any overt military aid to Moscow, according to US officials.
Zelenskyy told the SCMP he believes China has the economic clout to pressure Putin to end the war. China is Russia’s biggest trading partner and has increased its imports of Russian crude oil since the start of the war, helping to offset Moscow’s losses due to Western nations’ restrictions on energy purchases from Russia.
I’m confident, I’m sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would feel completely isolated economically, Zelenskyy said. This is something China can do to limit trade [with Russia] until the end of the war.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/4/zelenskyy-urges-chinas-xi-to-help-end-russias-war-in-ukraine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- UK preparedness for rate hike as Bank of England expected to announce biggest hike in decades August 4, 2022
- Afghan refugees still living in UK hotels – BBC Newsnight August 4, 2022
- “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah thinks we’ll shut up if…”: Rahul Gandhi – August 4, 2022
- Georgia Football 2022 Defensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Training August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson POLL: Should outgoing PM be allowed a resignation track record? | Politics | New August 4, 2022