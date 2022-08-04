Will not be intimidated, not scared away by Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi on ED raids | India News







“They [government] think they can shut us up with a little pressure… We won’t be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want…” Rahul told reporters when asked about the National Herald case. We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want: #RahulGandhi https://t.co/pR3vif0LZZ – The Times of India (@timesofindia) 1659597870000 NEW DELHI: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that his party “is not afraid of Narendra Modi” and the Centre’s “bullying tactics” in the aftermath of the Execution Directorate (ED) sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the national herald office in Delhi.“They [government] think they can shut us up with a little pressure… We won’t be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want…” Rahul told reporters when asked about the National Herald case. Launching a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, Rahul accused them of “acting against democracy” and claimed Congress would continue to oppose them “no matter what.” he is coming”. “I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my job no matter what they do,” he said in his first response after the ED said. sealed off the office of the Young Indians.

On the issue of barricades, he said “the truth cannot be barricaded”, and added that his party would continue to protest.

The ED on Wednesday sealed off part of Herald House in New Delhi while it raided the building as part of its investigation into Young Indian’s finances. During the action, Delhi police also blocked roads leading to the AICC headquarters in the nation’s capital, prompting Congress leaders to declare the party “under siege”.

Congress had strongly criticized the ED action, calling it a “pressure tactic” by the government ahead of the party’s nationwide protest scheduled for August 5.

At a hastily called press conference at the party office on Wednesday, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Abhishek Singhvi said the party would not be intimidated by this kind of “cheap and petty politics”. and would continue to raise people’s issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED had raided a dozen locations including the National Herald newspaper and the web portal office at Herald House as part of its investigation into money laundering as part of the National Herald-AJL-Young Indian agreement.

The case involves allegations of financial irregularities during the acquisition of AJL by Gandhi-owned Young Indian Limited in 2010.

The ED questioned Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi and her congressman son Rahul Gandhi at length in the case, except for a few other congressional politicians in the case.

While Sonia Gandhi was interrogated for over 11 hours over three rounds last month, Rahul was interrogated for over 50 hours over five days in June.

The interrogation had led to a series of protests by members of Congress across the country, with top leaders taking to the streets to condemn ED’s action against the Gandhis.

The Congress party said they gave a loan of Rs 90 crore to a struggling AJL between 2001-02 and 2010-11 and later in 2011 the shares of AJL were allotted to Young Indian and this debt was converted into shares and the loan was extinguished on the books of AJL.

The ED claims that these transactions attract anti-money laundering charges, as a complex web of transactions and channeling of funds was undertaken by the party and its leaders to acquire AJL’s assets from a worth several crores of rupees.

(With agency contributions)

look Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says Congress not afraid of ED heat in National Herald case

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/wont-be-intimidated-not-scared-of-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-on-ed-raids/articleshow/93341240.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos