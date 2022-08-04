Liz Truss comes out with a tough attack on the right to strike.

This summer there have been several major strikes among railway staff in England, in June there were more than 50,000 workers involved.

RMT members recently conducted another day of strike this time with clerical workers organized by the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), employed by rail operator Avanti West Coast.

RMT, the National Union of Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers is a growing union with over 83,000 members.

The RMT has scheduled further strikes for August 18 and 20, this time with thousands of TSSA members at two of the seven different train operating companies. London Underground workers represented by the RMT will strike on August 19 and around 6,000 lokfrer members of the ASLEF union have announced a strike on August 6 and again on August 13.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch warned of this earlier in June after the Conservative government under Boris Johnson threatened to ban strikes in key social services.

Boris Johnson has also proposed a new privatization plan for Great British Railways after a collapse in ticket revenue linked to the shutdown during the pandemic. The government has rescued the railway companies with billions of pounds and an plans to cut thousands of jobsreduction of wages, reduction of pensions and rights.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said this summer The telegraph of the day during the first round of strikes that his prescription for ending the chaos of the rail strike was to finish Margaret Thatcher’s unfinished business, and presented a list of 16 proposed anti-strike laws.

He pointed out that the government has already quadrupled the fines suffered by unions for illegal strikes, now they can go up to 1 million, but more is needed.

This further included banning strikes by different unions at the same workplace within a specified period and setting an absolute limit on strikes in critical national infrastructure.

Liz Truss, who is the favorite to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, has announced she will ban strikes in key social services.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has responded that he would campaign for a general strike, if Truss becomes prime minister in September and commits to those policy points that were proposed earlier this summer by the transport minister.

Liz Truss’s proposals represent the biggest attack on trade union rights and civil liberties since trade unions were legalized in 1871. Truss proposes to outlaw effective trade unionism in the UK, denying workers an important democratic right.t, and moreIf these proposals become law, then it will be the greatest resistance ever organized by the entire trade union movement, on a par with the general strike of 1926, the suffragettes and Chartism..

The move came ahead of the RMT announcing further train strikes on Wednesday, at Network Rail and 14 other train operators on the privatized railway.

Truss promises that a government led by her in the first 30 days will legislate to maintain minimum service on critical infrastructure during strikes, which will undermine not only the strikes of railway workers, but also those of postal workers and public service workers.

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have already voted to strike in a pay dispute, which could become the biggest strike in Britain this summer.

It is one of the parts that Truss wants to change to make it harder to strike, that at least 50 percent of workers will need to vote for a strike to be legal, instead of at least 40 percent like today.

Truss also wants to reduce the notice period from the current two weeks to four, which would make it easier for employers to schedule employees as scabs, which became legal this week after a vote in parliament.

Additionally, Truss wishes to introduce a cooling-off period that limits the number of times unions can strike in a six-month period.

What Truss is proposing is to outlaw effective trade union activity in the UK and deny workers a fundamental democratic right. If these proposals become reality, it will be the whole trade union movement which will mobilize the greatest resistance since the general strike of 1926, the suffragettes and the Chartists, said Mick Lynch in a statement to RMT.

