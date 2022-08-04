Two Abdulhamids, one drillship | eKathimerini.com







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks aboard a drillship in the Black Sea in 2020. [AP]

Abdulhamid I had a weakness for calligraphy and a keen interest in history. His temperament was remarkably gentle, in a way incompatible with the environment. He emerged sober, without hard feelings, from the prolonged confinement imposed on him by his cousins ​​and his beloved brother (in what was customary practice at the time). As soon as he became the Ottoman sultan, he took steps to strengthen the education system and the credibility of the Janissaries, the elite corps that trained the sultan’s domestic troops. He also signed the Treaty of Kucuk Kaynarca in 1774, a humiliating pact that ended another Russo-Turkish war. Under the treaty. Crimea, which until then had been part of the Ottoman Empire, was ceded to Russia, which also obtained the right of free navigation both in the Black Sea and in the Bosphorus. The Ottomans were forced to pay large war reparations to the Tsar. Amazingly, Abdulhamid I died of natural causes. Abdulhamid II was deposed following the Young Turk Revolution which set the stage for Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Abdulhamid II began his reign with a vigorous reformist campaign, but his policies soon degenerated into massacre; perhaps, a last-ditch attempt to breathe life into the crumbling empire. He signed the Treaty of San Stefano between the Russian and Ottoman Empires at the end of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-78. The peace settlement established the Autonomous Principality of Bulgaria, it recognized the independence of Serbia, Montenegro and Romania. Austria-Hungary receives Bosnia-Herzegovina. The situation in the Balkans presaged that the end of Europe’s sick man was near. The treaty was a red flag for all the other major powers, who saw a threat in the rise of pan-Slavism and sought to keep Russia at bay. It was then that Tsar Alexander II said diplomatically that a strong Greek state was not in Russia’s interest because it would be an iron lever on Russia’s meridian gates. Abdulhamid II, his mental and physical power now in decline, was deposed following the Young Turk Revolution which paved the way for Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. He nevertheless had the chance to die with his head on his shoulders looking at the Bosphorus. He earned the nickname Khan while still a sultan, a legacy from the nomadic Turco-Mongolian tribes of Central Asia. Most people would associate the name with the tales of conquest, destruction and bloodshed of Genghis Khan, who went on to establish a vast, albeit short-lived, empire stretching from the Pacific to Europe on horseback. Naming the new Turkish drillship Abdulhamid Han also marks a gesture of national revisionism, exempting the sultan from the Kemalist tax for life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1190453/two-abdulhamids-one-drillship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

