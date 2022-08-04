Politics
Inflation in Turkey jumped nearly 80% in July, experts warn it may not have peaked yet
Turkey’s annual inflation hit a new 24-year high in July as the country’s currency, the lira, continues to weaken and the cost of living rises across the country, official data has shown. August 3.
The Turkish Statistical Institute declaredthat consumer prices rose 79.6% year-on-year and 2.37% month-over-month.
A Reuters poll predicted a 2.9% month-on-month rise, while annual consumer price inflation is expected to be 80.5%.
Accordingunofficial dataAccording to the independent inflation research group ENAG, the monthly consumer price inflation rate in Turkey rose by 5.03% in July, nearly double the government figures, while annual inflation increased by 176.04%.
Experts and opposition parties to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have regularly accused the statistical institute of distorting official data for political reasons.
Government data shows that the largest annual rise in consumer prices was recorded in the transport sector, which rose by 119.11%, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped by 94, 65%.
Then come furniture and household equipment, up 88.35%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, up 82.66%.
Communication is the major group that reported the lowest annual increase at 25.79%, according to the data.
Inflation started to soar in Turkey around the fall of 2021, when the Turkish lira fell following the central bank’s decision to impose a 500 basis point easing cycle as part of the what many have called Erdogan’s “unorthodox” approach to monetary policy.
Opponents argue that lowering interest rates will only increase inflation, but the president has not backed down.
Constantly rising prices
The cost of living has risen steadily since the fall of the lira, forcing households to shell out significantly more for basic everyday items, the prices of which can often change daily or weekly in supermarkets .
Many families in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, have had to turn to Istanbul Halk Ekmek, or “public bread” kiosks, to get their hands on discounted baked goods that are cheaper than bakeries from the city.
This is despite the government announcing a significant reduction in taxes on basic foodstuffs in February in a bid to fight inflation.
Inflation has been further fueled by the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has hit Turkey hard, as it relies heavily on imports for things such as energy, the costs of which have skyrocketed since February.
Erdogan’s critics say his monetary policy is to blame for Turkey’s current economic crisis.
“If this monetary policy continues, it will be impossible to get ahead of inflation,” Ogeday Topcular, fund manager at RAM Capital SA in Geneva,Told Bloomberg on August 3. “Turkey’s monetary policy is unsustainable.”
Turkish economist Selva Bahar Baziki said this week that “unanchored expectations and a weakening pound are further fueling prices.”
“We don’t expect the central bank to tighten interest rates in response to ever-increasing inflation, instead political leaders are calling for even lower rates,” Baziki said.
Jason Tuvey, Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics,Told Reuters on August 3 that annual inflation may peak, but is “likely to remain close to its current very high rates for several more months.”
However, a forecast range chart accompanying the government’s latest inflation ratereportshows that price growth is expected to peak closer to 90% in the September-October period.
The latest data comes as Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party face falling approval ratings ahead of general elections scheduled for June 2023.
