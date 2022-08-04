Jokowi successfully gets foreign investors, Erick calls it extraordinary confidence





IDX channel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has successfully attracted investors from China, Japan and South Korea to invest in Indonesia. This success has been marked by cooperation agreements in several industrial sectors. SOE Minister Erick Thohir said the head of state’s trip to the three Asian countries was a success. According to him, the authorities of the three countries place great trust in Indonesia under the leadership of Jokowi. “We have to introspect ourselves, Mr. President’s trip to Japan, China, (South Korea) was an incredible success. The trust that these countries have in the President, in Indonesia is extraordinary,” Erick said. during an exclusive interview with iNews. , quoted Thursday (08/04/2022). According to the results of the visit of the President and a number of Indonesian advanced cabinet ministers to China, the commitment to increase imports of palm oil (CPO) from Indonesia amounted to 1 million tons. This commitment is considered capable of increasing the number and value of exports of Indonesian CPO products. In fact, it is believed that it will increase the price of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) at the level of Indonesian farmers. In addition to the CPO, China has also agreed to absorb food products from domestic farmers. “Just look at China, how China has pledged to buy 1 million tons of palm oil derivatives, it’s good for Indonesia. China has also pledged to buy Indonesian agricultural products, it’s good for Indonesian farmers,” he said. Japan and Indonesia have also agreed to become strategic partners, both in business-to-business and government-to-government programs. Erick believed that cooperation between SOEs and Japan was linked to important sectors such as energy, health and food security. The three sectors that are subject to SOE cooperation with Japan are New Renewable Energy (EBT), Health Industry and Fisheries Industry Development. “Not to mention the cooperation with EV batteries which are derived from nickel, whether it’s in Japan the discussion is about fishing, and in Korea it’s also the same thing,” he said. From the investment cooperation agreement, Erick assured that all advanced ministers in the Indonesian Cabinet would try to realize it as a whole. “How can we make this appreciation as a whole. Let’s not lose ourselves to neighboring countries like Vietnam and Thailand,” he said. (NES)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idxchannel.com/economics/jokowi-sukses-gaet-investor-asing-erick-sebut-itu-kepercayaan-luar-biasa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos