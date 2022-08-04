PM Modi urges people to take precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to take precautions or take booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines as virus infection cases rise in the country. He made the call after inaugurating, via video link, various projects of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, including a 250-bed multi-specialty hospital at Dharampur in Valsad district of Gujarat. I urge everyone here to take the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After 75 years of independence, the government has launched a campaign to distribute free vaccine doses for 75 days, Modi said, addressing the huge gathering virtually. We must ensure that all members of our family and our region or village take the precautionary dose, the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister’s appeal came as new cases of coronavirus have steadily increased in various parts of the country over the past few days. The hospital project will prove to be of great service to women and other needy sections of society, Modi said in his speech. Recalling his long association with the Mission, he praised his record of service and said that this spirit of duty was the need of the hour during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Prime Minister also commended the work of the Mission in the field of rural health in Gujarat. ”This hospital and research center will make affordable, quality health care accessible to all. This will reinforce the vision of a healthy India in the “Amrit Kaal”. It also reinforces the spirit of Sabka Prayas (everyone’s efforts) in health care, Modi said. In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country remembers its children who made efforts to extricate India from slavery. Shrimad Rajchandra ji was one such saint whose great contribution is part of the history of this country, he added. The Prime Minister also spoke of Mahatma Gandhi’s admiration for Shrimad Rajchandra ji. Shrimad Rajchandra (1867-1901) was a Jain poet, mystic, philosopher, scholar and reformer. The health policy that India follows today concerns the health of every living being and the country is carrying out a nationwide vaccination campaign not only for people but also for animals, Prime Minister Modi added. The Union government is trying to remove all the obstacles that stand in the way of the progress of our “sisters and daughters”, the prime minister said. The Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 200 crore, will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of the southern region of Gujarat, mission officials have said. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital and the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP Chairman CR Patil were present at the ceremony venue.

