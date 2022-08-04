Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer on holiday amid Britain’s economic chaos





BORIS Johnson and Keir Starmer are both on holiday as the UK is set to slip into recession due to rising interest rates and inflation.

Although his premiership ends in less than five weeks when he is replaced by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, Johnson has decided to take time off until the end of the week.

Labor leader Starmer is also on hiatus and is not expected to be back until August 15. Later, it was revealed that Nadhim Zahawi is also on vacation. The Chancellor is reportedly still working and had a call with Governor Andrew Bailey after interest rates rose from 1.25% to 1.75%, the biggest rise in 27 years. And in their absence, the Bank of England has predicted that the UK will fall into recession in the last three months of 2022, with the economy expected to continue to contract throughout next year. If that’s not enough, the BoE has warned that inflation could hit 13.3% later this year, while interest rates are expected to climb from 1.25% to 1.75% – the biggest increase since. 1995. And Ofgem said the energy price cap would now be updated quarterly instead of twice a year. Both the SNP and Alba have criticized Johnson for his absence during an impending economic crisis. Owen Thompson, the SNP chief whip, insisted it was a disgrace and said Scotland would remember its legacy of laziness. “The recent interest rate hike and impending recession are yet more examples of government falling asleep at the wheel as household budgets pick up the pieces,” Thompson said. READ MORE: Scotland ‘can’t afford’ to stay in UK as recession looms It’s a shame the Prime Minister is going on summer vacation in the midst of this crisis, and just weeks before leaving Number 10. His premiership is ending in the style he always led – as a way to pamper himself and lead a lavish life while the economy burns. I’m sure Scotland will remember its legacy of laziness and corruption. “The so-called solutions of his two potential successors will only lead us deeper into this hole. Rishi Sunak was the Chancellor under whose leadership this crisis began, and Liz Truss is happy to hide the fantasy economy behind the disguise by Thatcher. Alba Deputy Chief Kenny MacAskill accused Johnson of leaving on a lifeboat as the economy collapsed. He said: As Britain’s economy sinks like the Titanic in a sea of ​​deep inflation, instead of sinking with his ship after the disaster he caused, Boris Johnson set out on a lifeboat to spend the rest of his life on vacation. Scotland generates enough electricity to power every home in the country. We are self-efficient in oil and gas, but our people are being hammered by skyrocketing energy bills and prices. These are the arguments that ordinary Scots understand, and those that are most at the root of a grassroots movement to bend the next Prime Minister to the will of the people of Scotland. » READ MORE: Review finds BBC should have explored Tim Westwood concerns further Asked who would be in charge during Johnson’s absence, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: This will be the standard model. The Prime Minister will brief the Deputy Prime Minister as needed and, as always with a Cabinet government, other ministers will be on hand to provide support as needed. It comes after Johnson and his wife Carrie hosted a wedding party last weekend at the large Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The Johnsons originally planned to hold their wedding party at the Prime Minister’s official country residence, Checkers, but faced backlash after announcing he would be stepping down, and the Prime Minister and his wife rather hosted family and friends in the 18th century. Daylesford House.

