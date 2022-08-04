Xi Jinping may attack Taiwan to secure his legacy

Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping during an inspection of a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) division at Central Theater Command in a January 3, 2018 file photo (The Grosby Group)

The invasive ruse of Ukraine This was a wake-up call for Taiwan. Every day they appear picture of destruction on Taiwanese television screens. They remind us of the future potential of Taiwan. The presenters of the evening programs of taipeithe capital, went from political gossip to analyzing military tactics and reflecting on the course of the war in UkraineAnd what does all this mean? This distant conflict drew attention to the existential threat to which Taiwan.

Under the direction of the General Secretary Xi Jinpingthe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) systematically reinforced its armed forces and prepared an attack against Taiwan . The government of the island, its armed forces and its citizens must also prepare. After the 20th Congress of CCP from this to beijingwhich is expected to take place in November, there is a very real possibility of a sharp increase in aggression towards Taiwan.

the legacy of Xi is one of the reasons. He promulgated grandiose goals for the CCP and fundamentally changed the way China is linked to the world. However, he has yet to achieve an achievement of such magnitude that he can associate his legacy with that of such eminent leaders as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. . Xi could attempt a feat that no other party leader has ever accomplished: conquer Taiwan .

beijing increasingly powerful, aggressive and ideologically hostile, and it’s no secret Xi and the light of CCP they want to annex Taiwan. The question is when and how. Military force remains an option. Xi launch a major reform of the People’s Liberation Army (APL) which will enable Chinese soldiers to better execute joint operations – involving the army, air force and navy acting together – against Taiwan.

Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of the closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province on 4 August 2022 (AFP)

Xi ordered the Chinese defense industry to manufacture specially designed weapons to prevent US forces from intervening to help China. Taiwan or other allies in the region. These weapons include increasingly precise and deadly cruise and ballistic missiles, integrated air defense systems and anti-satellite weapons.all backed by a rapidly growing arsenal of nuclear weapons. To the extent that EPL evolves, the intentions of CCP They seem more and more clear. Even though Xi prioritizes other options, such as intimidation and isolation Taiwan, once the PLA is ready for an invasion, the decision to Xi throwing it could happen with little warning .

The increase in the Chinese armed forces is not the only problem Taiwan. Taiwan it has struggled to advance its national security goals for a number of internal reasons. Among them, the problems of military strategy and defense orientationthreat perception, military training and recruitment, and civil-military relations, to name a few.

It’s time to rethink the national defense of Taiwan as a whole. The invasive ruse of Ukraine changed traditional thinking about the effectiveness of conventional military strategies. It exposed gaps and vulnerabilities in major weapons platforms. He also revealed the advantages of mobile and precise weapons on the battlefield. Events have shown that asymmetric warfare, in which a combatant attempts to counter the forces of a more powerful adversary, can defend against an invasion. Taiwan should fully implement a true asymmetric defense strategy.

There are those who say rather than Taiwan should have more conventional weapons, like fighter jets, to prevent China take control of the airspace. But given the huge qualitative and quantitative disparity in combat power across the close, Taiwan fail if you continue to focus only on acquiring weapons that are not adequate to counter an invasion . However, small tweaks to weapon acquisition won’t make a difference if they’re not accompanied by fundamental changes in strategy. Indeed, an asymmetric strategy will dictate how weapons are actually used. Taiwan it must innovate with its relatively limited resources. The country must prioritize deterrence and, if necessary, defeating an invasion as the ultimate goal. .

Taiwan plans on the basis that the threat of China It will probably manifest itself in two ways: through the coercion I her invasion. Coercion includes State-sponsored conventional and unconventional aggression below the threshold of total war. This includes the escalation of military intimidation in the skies and seas of Taiwanthrough raids and live-fire exercises around its territorial waters and its airspace, for example. This harassment is already happening on a daily basis. During an invasion, the EPL tried to destroy the government and occupy the territory of Taiwan as a whole. It is essential that Taiwan recognize the existence of both threats and develop corresponding countermeasures. But one could say that the country is less prepared for invasion than for coercion.

At the start of an all-out war across the strait of Taiwanthe EPL launch waves of devastating missile attacks. The goal will be destroy important political and military objectives to weaken the will of the population and the combat capability of the armed forces. An amphibious invasion would follow. Taiwan it should limit itself to preventing this landing, instead of pursuing more ambitious objectives such as mastery of the sea and air superiority. The military imbalance between the two sides means that the forces of China will overwhelm those of Taiwan by their numbers, and would also devastate ports and air bases, crippling the Navy and Air Force of Taiwan.

Admiral Lee Hsi-min and Eric Lee (Delphine Lee/The Economist)

Above all, the troops and weapons of Taiwan they must survive to counter an invasion. It means that Armed forces must be mobile, resilient, lethal and dispersed. They should focus on the vulnerabilities of EPL. This would mainly involve attacking critical military nodes as well as exposed units crossing the strait. The defensive advantage of Taiwan will be greater when enemy forces are in waters close to Taiwan. In transit, the PLA would be vulnerable and limited in its combat capabilities.. But Taiwan it would be able to summon the firepower of air, sea and land assets, while benefiting from the cover of land-based air defenses and protection against underwater mines.

Military training must be reviewed and the armed forces organized to operate under decentralized command, or communications could fail. The government should train civilians and establish a territorial defense force (TDF) volunteer, since any air blockade or quarantine will not leave citizens the possibility of fleeing. Nail TDF would educate the population and strengthen their will to fight. The initiative will not be a death sentence for the Taiwanese people, sending everyone to war. Rather, pointing out that Taiwan did not raise the white flag even if enemy forces succeeded in landing on Taiwanese territory, the force would have a deterrent effect. The EPL he would know that this could complicate war plans.

Much attention has been paid to specific weapons that Taiwan you have to defend yourself. But The country has no chance without an effective strategy, intensive training and the will to fight. . To continue to enjoy the freedom and prosperity you enjoy, Taiwan it needs a paradigm shift to fundamentally alter its approach to defense.

* Admiral Lee Hsi-min served in the Taiwan Navy for more than 40 years and served as Chief of Staff of the country’s armed forces from 2017 to 2019. He is currently a senior research fellow at Project 2049 Institute, a center of research from the Washington studios, where he works with Eric Lee. Mr. Lee is the Institute’s Associate Director of Programs.

