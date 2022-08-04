Politics
Xi Jinping may attack Taiwan to secure his legacy
The invasive ruse of Ukraine This was a wake-up call for Taiwan. Every day they appear picture of destruction on Taiwanese television screens. They remind us of the future potential of Taiwan. The presenters of the evening programs of taipeithe capital, went from political gossip to analyzing military tactics and reflecting on the course of the war in UkraineAnd what does all this mean? This distant conflict drew attention to the existential threat to which Taiwan.
Under the direction of the General Secretary Xi Jinpingthe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) systematically reinforced its armed forces and prepared an attack against Taiwan. The government of the island, its armed forces and its citizens must also prepare. After the 20th Congress of CCP from this to beijingwhich is expected to take place in November, there is a very real possibility of a sharp increase in aggression towards Taiwan.
the legacy of Xi is one of the reasons. He promulgated grandiose goals for the CCP and fundamentally changed the way China is linked to the world. However, he has yet to achieve an achievement of such magnitude that he can associate his legacy with that of such eminent leaders as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.. Xi could attempt a feat that no other party leader has ever accomplished: conquer Taiwan.
beijing increasingly powerful, aggressive and ideologically hostile, and it’s no secret Xi and the light of CCP they want to annex Taiwan. The question is when and how. Military force remains an option. Xi launch a major reform of the People’s Liberation Army (APL) which will enable Chinese soldiers to better execute joint operations – involving the army, air force and navy acting together – against Taiwan.
Xi ordered the Chinese defense industry to manufacture specially designed weapons to prevent US forces from intervening to help China. Taiwan or other allies in the region. These weapons include increasingly precise and deadly cruise and ballistic missiles, integrated air defense systems and anti-satellite weapons.all backed by a rapidly growing arsenal of nuclear weapons. To the extent that EPL evolves, the intentions of CCP They seem more and more clear. Even though Xi prioritizes other options, such as intimidation and isolation Taiwan, once the PLA is ready for an invasion, the decision to Xi throwing it could happen with little warning.
The increase in the Chinese armed forces is not the only problem Taiwan. Taiwan it has struggled to advance its national security goals for a number of internal reasons. Among them, the problems of military strategy and defense orientationthreat perception, military training and recruitment, and civil-military relations, to name a few.
It’s time to rethink the national defense of Taiwan as a whole. The invasive ruse of Ukraine changed traditional thinking about the effectiveness of conventional military strategies. It exposed gaps and vulnerabilities in major weapons platforms. He also revealed the advantages of mobile and precise weapons on the battlefield. Events have shown that asymmetric warfare, in which a combatant attempts to counter the forces of a more powerful adversary, can defend against an invasion. Taiwan should fully implement a true asymmetric defense strategy.
There are those who say rather than Taiwan should have more conventional weapons, like fighter jets, to prevent China take control of the airspace. But given the huge qualitative and quantitative disparity in combat power across the close, Taiwan fail if you continue to focus only on acquiring weapons that are not adequate to counter an invasion. However, small tweaks to weapon acquisition won’t make a difference if they’re not accompanied by fundamental changes in strategy. Indeed, an asymmetric strategy will dictate how weapons are actually used. Taiwan it must innovate with its relatively limited resources. The country must prioritize deterrence and, if necessary, defeating an invasion as the ultimate goal..
Taiwan plans on the basis that the threat of China It will probably manifest itself in two ways: through the coercion I her invasion. Coercion includes State-sponsored conventional and unconventional aggression below the threshold of total war. This includes the escalation of military intimidation in the skies and seas of Taiwanthrough raids and live-fire exercises around its territorial waters and its airspace, for example. This harassment is already happening on a daily basis. During an invasion, the EPL tried to destroy the government and occupy the territory of Taiwan as a whole. It is essential that Taiwan recognize the existence of both threats and develop corresponding countermeasures. But one could say that the country is less prepared for invasion than for coercion.
At the start of an all-out war across the strait of Taiwanthe EPL launch waves of devastating missile attacks. The goal will be destroy important political and military objectives to weaken the will of the population and the combat capability of the armed forces. An amphibious invasion would follow. Taiwan it should limit itself to preventing this landing, instead of pursuing more ambitious objectives such as mastery of the sea and air superiority. The military imbalance between the two sides means that the forces of China will overwhelm those of Taiwan by their numbers, and would also devastate ports and air bases, crippling the Navy and Air Force of Taiwan.
Above all, the troops and weapons of Taiwan they must survive to counter an invasion. It means that Armed forces must be mobile, resilient, lethal and dispersed. They should focus on the vulnerabilities of EPL. This would mainly involve attacking critical military nodes as well as exposed units crossing the strait. The defensive advantage of Taiwan will be greater when enemy forces are in waters close to Taiwan. In transit, the PLA would be vulnerable and limited in its combat capabilities.. But Taiwan it would be able to summon the firepower of air, sea and land assets, while benefiting from the cover of land-based air defenses and protection against underwater mines.
Military training must be reviewed and the armed forces organized to operate under decentralized command, or communications could fail. The government should train civilians and establish a territorial defense force (TDF) volunteer, since any air blockade or quarantine will not leave citizens the possibility of fleeing. Nail TDF would educate the population and strengthen their will to fight. The initiative will not be a death sentence for the Taiwanese people, sending everyone to war. Rather, pointing out that Taiwan did not raise the white flag even if enemy forces succeeded in landing on Taiwanese territory, the force would have a deterrent effect. The EPL he would know that this could complicate war plans.
Much attention has been paid to specific weapons that Taiwan you have to defend yourself. But The country has no chance without an effective strategy, intensive training and the will to fight.. To continue to enjoy the freedom and prosperity you enjoy, Taiwan it needs a paradigm shift to fundamentally alter its approach to defense.
* Admiral Lee Hsi-min served in the Taiwan Navy for more than 40 years and served as Chief of Staff of the country’s armed forces from 2017 to 2019. He is currently a senior research fellow at Project 2049 Institute, a center of research from the Washington studios, where he works with Eric Lee. Mr. Lee is the Institute’s Associate Director of Programs.
2022, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.
KEEP READING:
Sources
2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/economist/2022/08/04/xi-jinping-podria-atacar-a-taiwan-para-asegurar-su-legado/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Nothing’s Sure: Inside Batgirls Shocking Demise at Warner Bros. August 4, 2022
- Is anyone starting to miss Boris Johnson? August 4, 2022
- Jennifer Coolidge, the original MILF, did very well thanks to American Pie August 4, 2022
- Zelensky seeks ‘direct talks’ with Chinese Xi to help end war in Ukraine August 4, 2022
- Brilliant act by Nick Kyrgios for fan after incident August 4, 2022