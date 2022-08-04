Trump voters back his candidates, but some aren’t sold on a 2024 bid





PHOENIX Dianne Kennedy voted a direct Trump ticket in Tuesday’s primary in Arizona, voting for former candidates endorsed by the presidents in each race.

But when it comes to Donald Trump’s potential bid for the White House in 2024, Kennedy isn’t sure he can back him again.

There’s so much hatred towards him, it’s just going to tear the country apart, Kennedy said in an interview outside his polling place in Paradise Valley, Arizona, near Phoenix. If he ran away, I don’t know what I would do.

Tuesday’s primary results across the country were unquestionably a show of strength for Trump’s enduring influence on the GOP. His favorite candidates, all of whom embrace his false allegations of mass fraud in the 2020 election, led the poll from top to bottom in Arizona. State House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who resisted Trump’s demands to void the election and testified before the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, lost his primary for a seat in the State Senate. In Michigan, pro-impeachment Rep. Peter Meijer lost his re-election bid, and Trump’s pick also won the gubernatorial primary.

But interviews with dozens of Republican primary voters here suggest that voting for Trump’s favorite midterm candidates is not the same as longing to vote for Trump himself again. While these voters continued to voice support for Trump and his agenda, many doubted he was the best candidate for president and were open to potential rivals, most often Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. .

There are too many people who hate him, said Charles Recker, a Republican from Phoenix who still loves Trump but doesn’t want him to run again, of the former president. You have other candidates who look like him but actually work a lot better with people, he said, suggesting DeSantis or former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

These views align with recent polls and focus groups suggesting muted enthusiasm for a third Trump campaign. A New York Times-Siena College poll in July found that 49% of Republican primary voters said they would support Trump again. In focus groups since the start of committee hearings on Jan. 6, Republican anti-Trump strategist Sarah Longwell has seen a sharp drop in support for Trump, with no attendees wanting him to run again, after dozens of panels in which half of the people supported Trump and the rest were open to it.

Longwell said those voters aren’t so convinced by the ratings that they’re exhausted from the Trump circus and annoyed with his fixation on the 2020 election, when they’d rather hear him attack Biden and blame Democrats for the election. ‘inflation.

Now it’s like there are people who have no trouble explaining to pro-Trumps running again why it’s a bad idea, said Longwell, who co-hosts the Bulwarks Focus podcast. Group, in a recent interview. And if you’ve done as much as I have, that’s a noticeable difference.

Longwell warned that she had seen past instances of people walking away from Trump after major news events such as his defense of white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville or his suggestion that injecting bleach could treat coronavirus. One reason this time might be different is that voters now have a choice of other leaders, such as DeSantis, who Longwell says is the most frequently cited alternative.

Arizona, in particular, has been a hotbed of fervor for Trump and his false campaign claims. Fox News’ early call that Joe Biden won the state the second Democratic presidential nominee since 1948 infuriated Trump and led him to claim in an election night speech that the race was robbed. He lobbied state and party officials to reject the results, and Republican state lawmakers launched a widely backed review of Maricopa County ballots that ultimately agreed that Biden had won. Trump-endorsed candidates in the state have championed former presidents’ claims, including Kari Lake for governor, Blake Masters for U.S. Senate and Mark Finchem for secretary of state.

Even here, however, and even among those who supported Trump’s candidates and their campaign lies, voters expressed fatigue with Trump’s brashness and division.

I wish he didn’t run again because it’s not good for the country, a woman named Kelly who refused to give her last name after voting at a church in Scottsdale. He can do more things with honey. He rubbed people the wrong way. Asked about possible alternatives, she offered that the guy from Florida was good.

Richard Smouse, a retired software engineer who voted Tuesday for Trump-endorsed candidates at a swimming pool in Chandler, Ariz., said he was not opposed to Trump running again, but that he was also open to others. We definitely need a strong candidate, Smouse said. There are other strong candidates, like Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s estrangement reflects a longer-standing ambivalence among some Republicans who liked aspects of his presidency but often balked at his conduct. Greg Skidmore, a 49-year-old accountant in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, said Trump had done some good things but thought he was making too much noise and doing too much on Twitter. He said he would like to see DeSantis run.

I just think he got what it takes, candidates who might run in 2024 who could possibly beat Trump, Skidmore said.

Robbie Hodges, an aerospace engineer who also voted at Chandler’s pool, said he likes Trump’s accomplishments but would rather have a president who can work across the aisle. I don’t like it being so divisive, Hodges said. Things have to be done, and I don’t know if he can when half the country is so against him.

Hodges said DeSantis can also be tough on some people but is able to explain himself better than Trump.

Emily Cook, 56, a Mesa-area Republican who works in health care, said she voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, tracked his endorsements in the Arizona primary and won’t unsure if she believed Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. But for 2024, she’s looking at DeSantis, citing his legislative agenda and fewer controversies.

I fear that if they both run they will split the vote and neither of them will win; it’s my fear, she said. Of the two, right now, I’d go for Ron DeSantis, but I could turn around.

Some Trump supporters said their allegiance was intact. Derek Dana, who also voted for all of Trump’s picks on Tuesday, said he would like Trump to run in 2024, hopefully sooner, a reference to reports that Trump may announce his campaign before the midterms in November.

Gigi Marteney, a 53-year-old Republican child mental health expert, said she had heeded Trump’s recommendations and would vote for him a third time. She also expressed interest in DeSantis, 43, for his appeal as a younger candidate.

He’s much younger, Marteney said. We also need someone who speaks to the younger ones.

Other Republican voters had hardened in their opposition to Trump. A man who identified himself as Chris and declined to give his last name came to vote in Scottsdale with a mock ballot he and his wife had prepared, with none of Trump’s picks selected.

I’m a Republican, but I don’t like Trump and his endorsements, he said. His criterion seems to be who believes I won the election. I voted for him both times, but since then I really don’t like him and definitely prefer that he not run again.

David James, a Republican voter from Chandler, said he voted against Trump’s picks because of their allegations of widespread voter fraud. There is no electoral fraud; the courts have already proven that, James said, alluding to the Trump campaigns’ failed lawsuits to overturn the 2020 results.

Although he is a Republican and voted for Trump in 2016, James said he expects to vote for the Democrats this fall.

I can’t vote for people who undermine our democratic process, he said.

