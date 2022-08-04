Pakistan – Imran Khan calls for demonstration against the Pakistani electoral commission after the publication of a notice of justification against the party





Pakistan’s capital Islamabad was tense on Thursday after Imran Khan issued a protest call against the electoral commission and its chief for allegedly taking a bias against his party, days after the former prime minister’s party received a show cause notice for receiving prohibited foreign funds.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are at odds. Khan accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased.

On Monday, Khan announced that members of his party would demonstrate outside the ECP office in Islamabad on Thursday to push for Raja’s resignation. He decided to change location after police barricaded the roads leading to the place and the government pledged to arrest protesters.

“Today I call on all our people to peacefully protest against CEC and ECP in F9 Park at 6 p.m.,” he wrote in a Twitter post, adding that he would address the rally between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The CEC and the ECP, in cahoots with the imported government, conspired to attempt a technical knockout against the PTI after the PMLN was routed in Punjab by elections despite the support of the whole apparatus of status and shenanigans of the ECP. Now they cower in fear that the same will happen to the entire PDM in the general election, he wrote.

The protest call comes days after the ECP in the foreign funding case ruled that Khan’s PTI had received funds from banned sources and was involved in concealing the money it received from various sources.

Pakistan’s Election Commission said on Tuesday that Khan’s party received funds against the rules from 34 foreign nationals, including a businesswoman of Indian origin, in a major setback for the former prime minister.

A three-member bench of the ECP issued a show cause notice to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan for receiving banned funding from foreign nationals and foreign-based companies.

The Pakistani government said it would arrest the protesters.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the government would not grant PTI supporters permission to enter the red zone and demonstrate outside the ECP.

He said strict action would be taken if the PTI mishaps, but said staging a peaceful protest was everyone’s right.

Police, in anticipation of disruption by protesters, sealed off the red zone and placed containers at Islamabad’s entry points.

Law enforcement personnel including the Riot Force, Paramilitary Rangers, Frontier Corps and Police were deployed around the Red Zone.

After barricading the main roads, the police proposed that the PTI organize a demonstration in the F-9 park or the H-9 field.

The ECP’s verdict came after The Financial Times newspaper recently published an article titled ‘The strange case of the cricket match that helped fund Khan’s political rise’.

The report says fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Limited, which, despite its name, was actually a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and owned by Naqvi, the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group.

