Xi Jinping loses face, conducts military drills to release domestic pressure: Taiwan lawmaker





Taiwanese lawmaker Wang Ting-yu said if China dares to launch an invasion of Taiwan, it will pay the price it cannot afford. Ting-yu, who is also on Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, said the island cherishes its democracy, freedom and human rights, which gives it confidence and strength. necessary to deal with any external threat. “We don’t want a military conflict. But if China dares to launch an invasion of Taiwan, it will pay the price it cannot afford,” Ting-yu warned. He further claimed that China launching missiles into Taiwan was not because of the tension resulting from the visit of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but because Chinese President Xi Jinping was “losing the face”. “All the military exercises, all the missile launches into Taiwan are not because of Taiwan or Pelosi, it’s because Xi Jinping needs an outlet to release the domestic pressure,” Ting-yu told IndiaToday. “China fired 11 missiles at Taiwan at three different locations a bit far from the island. This is the first time since 1996 China has fired missiles at Taiwan. The situation is tense but we are confident that the situation is under control,” he added. Taiwan is not part of China and the whole world knows it: Wang Ting Yu (@MPWangTingyu), member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.#Taiwan #China #Newstrack @rahulkanwal pic.twitter.com/PmLLe9GAVm IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 4, 2022 “The Chinese military threat is real, concrete and huge. No matter who visits Taiwan, China uses its military to threaten us every day,” Ting-yu said, adding that even before Nancy Pelosi’s visit, Chinese planes crossed the air defense zone of the island. . If China dares to launch the invasion of Taiwan, it will pay the price it cannot afford: Wang Ting Yu (@MPWangTingyu), member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.#Taiwan #China #Newstrack @rahulkanwal pic.twitter.com/xgFae3lcjg IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 4, 2022 Describing how the situation is different from the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ting-yu said that Russia and Ukraine are connected by land while Taiwan is separated from China by the Taiwan Strait, giving the island the opportunity to fend off Chinese military threats for decades. WILL WE COME TO TAIWAN’S HELP? Taiwan MP Wang Ting-yu says it is Taipei’s responsibility to protect the country from invasion, but it is not in the international interest to sit and watch China invade Taiwan . Protecting our country is our responsibility… If China dominates Taiwan, Japan will have to rely on Chinese mercy to supply itself with electricity: Wang Ting Yu (@MPWangTingyu), member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.#Taiwan #China #Newstrack @rahulkanwal pic.twitter.com/1s7Q2kovNP IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 4, 2022 “Protecting our country is our own country. We cannot rely on international friends. Our strategy is to defend our country even without foreign aid. And do we trust that the United States will offer a helping hand? We don’t calculate not But we know Taiwan is important,” the lawmaker said. “Taiwan has partisan relations in the United States. We trust our friends, but we depend on ourselves,” he added. INDIA-TAIWAN RELATIONS Ting-yu said India is in the east and Taiwan is in the west in the Indo-Pacific region and if the two nations can cooperate, they can maintain stability and prosperity in the region. If we (India and Taiwan) cooperate, we can keep this region stable and prosperous: Wang Ting Yu (@MPWangTingyu), member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.#Taiwan #China #Newstrack @rahulkanwal pic.twitter.com/ZqQ1U98TD0 IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 4, 2022 “If we [India and Taiwan] cooperating, we can keep this region stable and prosperous and make China understand that it should not use aggressive means to intimidate its neighbors,” Wang Ting-yu said. — ENDS —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/china-president-xi-jinping-losing-face-military-drills-to-release-domestic-pressure-taiwan-mp-wang-ting-yu-1983896-2022-08-04 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos