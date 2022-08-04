The ridiculous idea that Trump is losing his grip on the GOP





In recent weeks there has been rampant speculation in the American press that former President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party may be slipping, citing, in particular, the fallout from the January 6 committee, a apparent break with the Murdoch media empire, and the rise of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a plausible alternative.

This speculation seems to be swaying the public: Predictit, a political betting market, now gives Trump and DeSantis nearly equal odds of being the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

But there’s more than a whiff of wishful thinking to these musings, an almost willful forgetfulness of the many times Trump’s predictions of decline have turned out to be wrong. Tuesday’s Republican primary results sounded like a stark reality check: In elections in five states, including swing states Arizona and Michigan, Trump loyalists won contests up and down the ballot.

In Arizona, Senate candidate Blake Masters and likely gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake are Trump-approved 2020 election deniers. In Michigan, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is cut from a similar fabric. Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in 2021, lost his re-election bid to another Trump-endorsed Big Lie supporter (two other supporters of impeachment from the House, Washington Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, seemed on track to fend off Trump-backed challengers in Washington’s open primaries). Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House speaker and star witness on the Jan. 6 committee, lost a state Senate primary, you guessed it, a Trump-backed campaign conspirator.

It’s a splash of cold water on the narrative of a descending Trump.

The pundits trying to create a GOP that tops him are way past the facts, Atlantics Ron Brownstein wrote Wednesday morning. It remains a Trump-ified GOP, with most openly embracing it and almost none openly confronting it.

Brownstein is right. And he’s right for one fundamental reason: Trump’s vision of politics, a war between real Americans and a system that has betrayed them, describes how many Republican voters see the world. And as long as Trump is available, they’re unlikely to go for knockoffs.

The numbers are clear: it’s always the trump party

The simplest barometer of whether Trump still dominates the party is the 2024 presidential poll. And by that metric, Trump’s stickiness is pretty hard to question.

The RealClearPolitics poll average puts Trump ahead of the pack with an average of 26.2 points. All but one national poll cataloged by FiveThirtyEight in July had Trump beating DeSantis by a similar double-digit margin (the only outlier, from Suffolk University, had Trump ahead just 9 points).

Granted, any challenger against an incumbent like Trump probably wouldn’t show up on many voters’ radars this far before an election. But much of Trump’s coverage slips past all that vital context. For example, the New York Times recently published an account of its poll with Siena College titled Half of GOP Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds. And indeed, the poll found that 51% of Republicans would vote for someone other than Trump if the primary were held today.

However, the title is misleading. The Times poll found Trump still had 49% support in the party; his next closest rival, DeSantis, collected just 25%. In the article, journalist Michael Bender notes that the results show Mr. Trump maintaining his primacy in the party, contradicting the headline of the article.

Much has also been made of the apparent turn against Trump in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. In recent weeks, the New York Post and the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal have both published editorials criticizing Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. It has been more than 100 days since Donald J. Trump was interviewed on Fox News, The New York Times reported, noting that DeSantis appeared to have taken the guest spot that Trump once held.

But we’ve been here before. Remember Fox’s infamous war on Trump in the 2016 primaries, culminating in a fight between Trump and Megyn Kelly? We know how it happened.

Murdoch, as Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan argues, is guided by a cold calculation: His properties will only dump Trump if it won’t alienate their audiences and cost them money. He won’t lead the Republican Party against Trump, despite his reported personal distaste for the man, but will instead follow whatever direction he gets from his readers and viewers. This is why Fox finally aligned itself with Trump in 2016, stuck with him throughout his presidency, and is unlikely to truly abandon him in the absence of clear signs that the base has moved on. .

And so far, there’s little evidence they have. The metrics used to suggest Trump is in eclipse like a survey finding that only a majority of Republicans (rather than a supermajority) think the 2020 election was stolen, or that DeSantis is making strong fundraising numbers seem pale in comparison to more direct measures of his support, like head-to-head polls and the success of his endorsements in the primaries across the 2022 contests.

At this point, it would be silly to treat Trump as anything other than the leader of the party and the prohibitive favorite to win the Republican nomination in 2024.

The Trumpian Soul of the GOPs

If you read studies of the American conservative movement, Trump’s continued strength should come as no surprise. The movement’s political strength never came from its political ideas. Many of his positions, such as tax cuts for the wealthy and strict restrictions on abortion, ultimately proved extremely unpopular.

Instead, its strength has been rooted in grievance: the bitterness of those who believe that modern America is changing too quickly, beyond recognition, turning traditional citizens into strangers in their own country.

A charitable observer might call this feeling nostalgia for a bygone America. A more critical might call it an expression of white men’s reactionary rage against a more egalitarian country. But whatever your assessment, it is this politics of cultural grievance that drives the GOP base.

And no one is better at channeling it than Donald Trump.

Central to Trump’s success has been his ability to tap into the Make American Great Again sense of loss and direct that anger at the traditional GOP elite, Democrats, minorities, and even the American electoral system itself. His stardom and charisma, two traits that DeSantis lacks, have allowed him to forge an unprecedented personal connection with this segment of the electorate.

And it was this connection that time and time again proved that Trump’s predictions of decline were premature.

There have been many such predictions. From virtually the moment he descended the golden escalators of Trump Towers to launch his campaign, pundits have identified events they believe would break him: the crude insults hurled at John McCain in 2015, the Access Hollywood tape in 2016, people very well Charlottesville commentary in 2017, the Democratic midterm wave in 2018, the Mueller investigation and report in 2019, the botched response to the coronavirus in 2020, the January 6 attack in 2021. Each time, observers predicted that it was the beginning of the end for Trump that his supporters or the Republican leadership would abandon him, leading to the destruction of his political career.

Yet despite such setbacks, Trump maintained his grip on the party. Faced with the most undeniable setback of all, his defeat in the 2020 election, he simply chose to lie and say he had won and Republicans decided, by overwhelming margins, to believe him. He caused an outright riot in the Capitol, and his supporters still regard him as the quintessential patriot.

The broad coalition of people who oppose Trump’s assault on American democracy Democrats, independents, Republicans of Never Trump must disabuse themselves of the naïve idea that elite conservatives, especially the Republican leadership and Fox News’ C-suite, will somehow end the threat. At this point, it’s not clear that they really want it, and that they might not be able to do it even if they tried.

There is a demand-side problem in US politics that many have chosen not to really address. Trump may have lost in 2020, but his 74 million popular votes are the second most in American history (Bidens 81 million is No. 1). This 74 million is 10 million more than in 2016. Millions of people who did not vote for Trump in 2016 saw what he did to the country in four years and said: I would like more, please.

That alone is enough to make Republican elites think about abandoning it. And when you reduce openness to internal Republican dynamics, the picture is even more dire: the party base and activist base are dominated by die-hard Trumpists, the kind of people who just fired Meijer from office. Republicans who turn against him, even those as influential and entrenched as Rep. Liz Cheney, risk complete marginalization within the party.

It’s not impossible that Trump’s numbers will slide permanently and he will eventually be supplanted by DeSantis or a similar figure. But all of our experience with the Trump phenomenon suggests that this is implausible at best and, even if it does happen, it will be less of a defenestration of Trump and more of someone else finding a way to reprise his role without outright dismissing him. .

Trump’s grip on the GOP is slipping, the speech completely misses the point, writes Never Trump pollster and prominent curator Sarah Longwell. Trump the man may lose altitude, but the forces he has unleashed have overtaken the entire party. Trump may leave, but a GOP full of cranks and conspirators will be his lasting legacy.

But that’s why Trump the man is unlikely to slip. By now, no one has figured out how to lead the forces he unleashed as effectively as he did: his personality is a key part of the Trump phenomenon.

Fox News knows it, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell knows it, and the GOP establishment knows it. They can signal their hesitation, they can cover themselves here and there. But they still know his Trumps party. As long as Trump is breathing, there is unlikely to be Trumpism without him.

