National Awami Party protests Imran Khan’s ‘indecent remarks’ on Pakhtuns





NNA | Updated: Aug 04, 2022 5:47 PM IST

Peshawar [Pakistan], Aug 04 (ANI): Pakistan’s Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday demonstrated against former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Pakhtuns during a fundraising match for his overseas party. According to News International, a large number of protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club to register their protest. ANP spokeswoman Samar Haroon Bilour led the protest. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Member Yasin Khalil, Sana Gulzar, Sher Rehman, Trade Chief Mujabur Rehman also joined the protest. The demonstrators waved slogans against Imran Khan and demanded that he apologize to the people of Peshawar, in particular, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in general, for the insulting name he used. They said the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Foreign Funding Case against the PTI proved that Imran Khan had received prohibited funding from foreign nationals. Provincial Assembly Member Samar Haroon Bilour said Peshawar was once the city of flowers and is the heart of the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but, “the leader of the PTI had given it a bad name in organized cricket matches for raising funds for his party overseas.” She said the people of the city of Peshawar would not tolerate the city’s humiliation. “The PTI leader must apologize to the people of Peshawar and apologize for using a bad name for Peshawar,” she added. as his party won the maximum number of seats in the last two elections in that province, the News International reported. its verdict on the “prohibited funding” case on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had received the prohibited funds and issued a show cause notice to PTI.

The Commission found that donations came from 34 countries at fundraising events. These included America, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, Geo News reported. The ECP also said that the PTI had taken funds from an American businessman. of the Constitution.” The decision to announce the verdict comes after a Financial Times article revealed that the PTI had received funding from the Wootton Cricket Club owned by Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi. in a charity match and an Arab personality also donated a large sum of money The funds were generated through a charity match and an Arab personality also donated a large sum of money, Geo News reported. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and they demanded a speedy announcement of the verdict.Earlier, ECP officials, on condition of anonymity, told the Daily Jang that the election commission would announce the foreign funding verdict during The PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from the ECP, revealed the report of an ECP review board investigating the party funds on 4 January, reported Geo News.ECP. He has said that the bank statement from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that the party had received funding of Rs 1.64 billion. According to the report, the party failed to disclose funding worth more than Rs 310 million to the ECP. created in 2019 to audit the foreign funding received by the PTI. (ANI)

