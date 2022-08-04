Trump and White House officials likely to face criminal charges in election probe





Eric Holder, former United States Attorney General

Paul Morigi | WireImage | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will ‘likely’ be charged with criminal charges along with his White House officials as part of a Justice Department probe into efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election nationwide , former attorney general Eric Holder said in an interview Thursday.

But Holder suggested that before that happens, Trump is more likely to face possible criminal charges from the Georgia state attorney who is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to undo President Joe Biden’s victory there in 2020.

Holder, who led the Justice Department during the Obama administration, made the predictions during an interview with the SiriusXM Urban View satellite radio show Joe Madison The Black Eagle.

Madison asked Holder if he would seek to indict Trump if he was still attorney general.

Holder balked, saying he didn’t have access to all of the documents the Justice Department currently has regarding Trump.

Former United States President Donald Trump looks on during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Hawkins Cliff | Getty Images

But he told Madison that, based on his experience as a federal prosecutor who has filed public corruption cases against elected officials, as “more evidence is obtained, you’ll see people start making deals. “.

“I guess at the end of this process you’re going to see indictments involving high-level people in the White House, you’re going to see indictments against people outside the White House who were advising them about trying to steal the election,” Holder said.

“And I think ultimately you’re probably going to see the president, the former president of the United States also indicted,” he said.

The Justice Department would present evidence and testimony before two federal grand juries in Washington, D.C., one of which is considering a plan by Trump’s lawyers and others for so-called bogus voters to claim the Republican incumbent of the era won the election in their individual states.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The other grand jury is investigating the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when a crowd of Trump supporters interrupted Congress’ confirmation of Biden’s Electoral College victory for hours.

Pat Cipollone, who served as Trump’s White House attorney, has been subpoenaed to appear before one of those grand juries, multiple media reported Wednesday.

For weeks after the popular November 2020 election, Trump falsely claimed he had defeated Biden and argued that his Democratic opponent’s Electoral College victory was based on widespread voter fraud in several swing states.

Since leaving the White House, the former president has continued to challenge the 2020 election results and said investigations into his conduct and that of his allies were politically motivated witch hunts.

Holder, in his interview, said the pace of the Justice Department’s investigation into election interference would likely unfold the same way a character in Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises” has. answered when another character asked how he went bankrupt: “Gradually, then suddenly.”

“I think you’re going to see the pace of this investigation or these investigations pick up,” Holder told Madison.

But Holder also said he expects the Justice Department to “go dark” and not publicly intervene in the matter until after the midterm elections this fall.

The department, in a long-standing practice in the months leading up to the election, does not tend to bring criminal charges or release statements that could sway the election outcome.

“You’re looking at the Department of Justice in 2023,” Holder said.

“But I think before that, I expect something from this Atlanta prosecutor,” he added.

This Georgia prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, is presenting evidence and testimony to a special grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in his state’s election by Trump and his surrogates.

That grand jury issued subpoenas to a number of fake Trump voters, as well as the former president’s lawyers and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R.S.C.

“I think in terms of time, this is the most advanced investigation,” Holder said Thursday.

“The case is in some ways less complicated,” he said, noting that Trump is known to have called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official, on January 2, 2021. , and pressured Raffensperger to help find enough votes. to overcome Biden’s margin of victory there.

“You have the former president on tape saying, ‘Find me 11,780 votes,'” Holder said.

“Now people are arguing, ‘What was his intention? ‘” Holder said, referring to questions about whether Trump had criminal intent in asking such a question.

“Really?” Holder said sarcastically. “Put this before a jury… Ordinary people, looking at the evidence, I think, will come to what I think is an appropriate conclusion.”

“So my eyes are on Fulton County first. Look at the Department of Justice in 2023,” Holder said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/04/trump-and-white-house-officials-likely-to-be-criminally-charged-in-election-probe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos