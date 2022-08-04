China Taiwan News Updates: China to start military exercises around Taiwan, Pakistan intervenes | 5 points | world news

From cyberattacks to military exercises, Taiwan is witnessing increased activity in and around the self-governing island as tensions with China rise following the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China announced a series of sanctions against Taiwan and promised “resolute, forceful and effective” action in response to Pelosi’s trip. It launched its largest-ever military drills around Taiwan, one of the world’s busiest waterways. (Also read | The Fake Love Story of Nancy Pelosi and Chinese Journalist Hu Xijin)

Here are the latest updates from Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan:

China began its 4-day military drills at 9:30 a.m. IST (0400 GMT) which will include “training activities, including live-fire drills”, according to an announcement in state media. It will take place in several areas surrounding Taiwan and will end at noon on Sunday.

Chinese military exercises.#AFPGraphics map of Taiwan and its surrounding waters, highlighting areas of Chinese military exercises from August 4-7. At some locations, “live-fire exercises” will take place just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the shore of the island pic.twitter.com/Jtukwvzub5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 4, 2022

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its website was the subject of cyberattacks and temporarily went offline, days after several of its government websites suffered similar attacks. Taiwan claimed that some of them were launched by China and Russia.

The Group of Seven advanced economies condemned the announced military drills, saying “there is no justification for using a visit as a pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait.” He stressed that “China’s escalating response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region.”

Two unidentified planes, likely drones, flew over the Kinmen Islands area of ​​Taiwan on Wednesday night, the Defense Ministry said, adding that it fired flares to chase them away. Major General Chang Zone-sung said the Chinese drones arrived in pairs and flew over the Kinmen region twice on Wednesday night, Reuters reported.

Beijing’s all-weather “friend” Pakistan has expressed support for the “One China” policy. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry wrote, “Pakistan is deeply concerned about the developments in the Taiwan Strait, which have serious implications for regional peace and stability.”

(With contributions from Reuters, AFP)