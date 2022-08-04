Politics
China Taiwan News Updates: China to start military exercises around Taiwan, Pakistan intervenes | 5 points | world news
From cyberattacks to military exercises, Taiwan is witnessing increased activity in and around the self-governing island as tensions with China rise following the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China announced a series of sanctions against Taiwan and promised “resolute, forceful and effective” action in response to Pelosi’s trip. It launched its largest-ever military drills around Taiwan, one of the world’s busiest waterways. (Also read | The Fake Love Story of Nancy Pelosi and Chinese Journalist Hu Xijin)
Here are the latest updates from Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan:
China began its 4-day military drills at 9:30 a.m. IST (0400 GMT) which will include “training activities, including live-fire drills”, according to an announcement in state media. It will take place in several areas surrounding Taiwan and will end at noon on Sunday.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its website was the subject of cyberattacks and temporarily went offline, days after several of its government websites suffered similar attacks. Taiwan claimed that some of them were launched by China and Russia.
The Group of Seven advanced economies condemned the announced military drills, saying “there is no justification for using a visit as a pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait.” He stressed that “China’s escalating response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region.”
Two unidentified planes, likely drones, flew over the Kinmen Islands area of Taiwan on Wednesday night, the Defense Ministry said, adding that it fired flares to chase them away. Major General Chang Zone-sung said the Chinese drones arrived in pairs and flew over the Kinmen region twice on Wednesday night, Reuters reported.
Beijing’s all-weather “friend” Pakistan has expressed support for the “One China” policy. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry wrote, “Pakistan is deeply concerned about the developments in the Taiwan Strait, which have serious implications for regional peace and stability.”
(With contributions from Reuters, AFP)
Close story
Taiwan and India are at the forefront of authoritarian expansion, says Taipei envoy
New Delhi: China’s current preoccupation with the Taiwan Strait does not mean it will diminish its attention to the Indian Ocean, and Taiwan and India are at the forefront of authoritarian expansion, the government said on Thursday. Taipei’s de facto ambassador, Baushuan Ger. Other free and law-abiding countries will suffer in the long run if China’s blind disregard for democratic principles and flagrant violation of international law are not addressed, Ger said in an exclusive interview.
After missiles, 22 Chinese fighter jets cross median line, Taiwan says
As many as 22 Chinese air force planes crossed the “middle line” of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the Taipei Defense Ministry said, a day after the Speaker of the States House of Representatives States, Nancy Pelosi, made a solidarity trip to the self-governing island. Japan estimated that five ballistic missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and that four of them likely flew over Taiwan. Taiwan officials did not comment on the specific flight path of the projectiles.
