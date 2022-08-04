Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened with disqualification





Pakistan’s ruling alliance has filed a plea with the election commission demanding a lifetime disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)

Pakistan’s ruling alliance on Thursday filed a petition with the Election Commission seeking the lifetime disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to disclose information regarding gifts received from the Toshakhanas in his asset declaration.

The petition submitted by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) called for Khan’s lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the country’s Constitution, which is the same provision under which the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017, Express Tribune reported.

The petition claims that the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) failed to disclose the information regarding the gifts received from the Toshakhana in his asset declaration and therefore should be disqualified under the provision of Article 62, paragraph 1, point f), which mentions the prerequisite for a member of parliament to be “sadiq et amen” (honest and just).

According to Pakistani law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be kept at the Toshakhana or state depository.

The Toshakhana case made headlines after the Information Commission of Pakistan (PIC) – an independent and self-governing enforcement body established under Section 18 of the Right to Access Act information – accepted a request and ordered the Cabinet Division to provide the information on the gifts received at that time. Prime Minister Khan of foreign dignitaries.

According to Pakistani media, Khan had earned 36 million rupees from the sale of three expensive watches donated by visiting dignitaries from friendly Gulf countries.

While responding to the Toshakana controversy earlier in April, Khan said they were his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not. « Mera Tohfa, Meri Marzi [my gift, my choice],” He said.

