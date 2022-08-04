Former President Trump endorses Brian Schroeder for superintendent





By Leo Wolfson, Political Reporter

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Brian Schroeders for the position of Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Schroeders’ campaign confirmed Wednesday.

Cody resident Carol Armstrong, who works for Schroeders’ campaign, confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

Brian just called an hour ago and said, it’s true, she said. He said it to me himself with his own lips.

Schroeder is the second Wyoming candidate Trump has endorsed in this year’s Republican primary. Last September, the former president supported US candidate Harriet Hageman in her campaign against US Representative Liz Cheney.

Schröder Support

The Superintendent of Public Instruction is responsible for Wyomings K-12 public schools. According to Ballotpedia, Schroeder is the first school supervisor Trump has endorsed nationally in the 2022 midterm elections.

Many Wyoming Republican Party leaders supported Schroeder, and he also won the endorsement of the Gun Owners of America and the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Schroeder is a staunch conservative who opposes the teaching of critical race theory in schools and has said he wants to ban educators from being able to discuss certain sex and gender topics with young children.

Megan Degenfelder, Jennifer Zerba and Robert White III run against Schroeder in the Aug. 16 Republican primary. On Monday night, Republican Sheridan Thomas Kelly announced he was dropping out of the race and immediately endorsed Schroeder.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Sergio Maldonado Sr.

Schroeder was appointed in January by Gov. Mark Gordon following the unexpected resignation of former superintendent Jillian Balow, who left to take up the post of education officer in Virginia. Schroeder had been one of three finalists chosen by the Wyoming GOP for the job.

Schroeder announced a few weeks after his nomination that he would run for the four-year post.

In Wyoming, the school superintendent is only one of five elected heads of the executive branch of the state, along with the governor, treasurer, auditor, and secretary of state.

State sovereignty

Schroeder’s brief tenure as the state’s top education official was defined by his aggressive relationship with the federal government. He announced June 22 that he believes Wyoming has enough money to pull $40 million a year in federal school lunch dollars that may soon be tied to transgender policies.

We have to move on or we will forever be under the thumb of the federal government, beholden to a controlling political mindset that wants to own every aspect of our lives, including our belief system, Schroeder told the era.

In early May, the US Department of Agriculture announced that it would base school lunch funding on whether schools and state agencies update their non-discrimination statements to include the terms identity of gender and sexual orientation.

In a lawsuit filed last week, 22 states suing the USDA claimed the mandate, which is still in its non-binding guidance phase, would open schools to co-ed toilet and athletics policies.

