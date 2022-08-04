Politics
Jokowi wants to develop sorghum although more expensive than wheat
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has started ordering his men to print up to 154 hectares of sorghum land until 2024. Sorghum will be developed including its by-products for sorghum flour consumption, although the price is more expensive than the wheat flour commonly used by the community.
“This sorghum flour becomes miss the productBecause of him gluten free“, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said after a restricted meeting at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Airlangga explained that when harvested, the price of sorghum reaches Rs 13,000 per kilogram and it takes a ratio of four times to produce flour. Thus, the production price is about Rp 52 thousand, and the selling price reaches Rp 60-70 thousand per kilogram.
This price is far from the price of cassava flour which is only Rp 9,000 per kilogram, sago is Rp 9,000 per kilogram and wheat flour is around Rp 12,000. Thus, Airlangga said that this sorghum flour product is top quality in the market.
However, the government will continue to develop the industry taker to be absorbed according to the area of land which is now enlarged. At first, the government will develop sorghum land up to 100,000 hectares. “We just stepped up the industry again,” he said.
Export ban from 9 countries
Order to develop sorrows Jokowi said amid a prolonged ban on wheat exports from producing countries. “We need to develop alternative crops from wheat,” Airlangga said.
Currently, the world wheat export market is affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war and the threat of a food crisis. Airlangga also said that so far nine countries have closed their wheat exports.
He gave the example of Kazakhstan, which has banned wheat exports until September 30. Then Kyrgyzstan, India, Afghanistan, Algeria, Serbia and Ukraine until December 31.
Along with various countries’ policies that influence the supply chain, Jokowi today directed his ministers to set out a roadmap for sorghum development to 2024. Airlangga said this year there will be a development of sorghum land reaching 100,000 hectares.
“Mr. President has requested to prioritize East Nusa Tenggara area in Waingapu Town (East Sumba Regency),” he said.
The land area will then increase to 115,000 hectares and 154,000 hectares in 2024. The land will be prepared by Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar.
Animal feed and bioethanol
During the meeting, Jokowi also ordered that sorghum be developed for animal feed and bioethanol. “One of taker what the government is looking at is the animal feed industry,” Airlangga said.
Airlangga said there are currently eight taker small and medium industries that have absorbed sorghum. Airlangga did not specify if all are animal feed industries or if they include the food industry that uses sorghum flour.
He only mentions one taker currently being considered by the government is the animal feed industry. The industry now uses 50% corn and 50% other proteins as raw materials. “Of course these other proteins, one of which is sorghum, which can be used as animal feed,” he said.
In addition to animal feed, sorghum will be used for bioethanol. The Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir, as well as the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, have been entrusted with this task. “But of course we have to encourage the capacity of the expanded land area, the continuity of the products and also to get the takers going,” he said. Airlangga.
Read also: Many countries stop wheat exports, Jokowi starts printing 154,000 hectares of land for sorghum
Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.
Sources
2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1619301/jokowi-mau-kembangkan-sorgum-meski-lebih-mahal-dari-terigu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi Jinping may attack Taiwan to secure his legacy August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer on holiday amid Britain’s economic chaos August 4, 2022
- “Pakistan looks better. What India is doing is quite inappropriate’ | Cricket August 4, 2022
- Celebrating Two Years of Tech Policy with the TechTank Podcast August 4, 2022
- Lee County Port Authority News Release: SOUTHWEST FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JUNE TRAFFIC REPORTS August 4, 2022