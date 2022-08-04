Jokowi wants to develop sorghum although more expensive than wheat

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has started ordering his men to print up to 154 hectares of sorghum land until 2024. Sorghum will be developed including its by-products for sorghum flour consumption, although the price is more expensive than the wheat flour commonly used by the community.

“This sorghum flour becomes miss the productBecause of him gluten free“, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said after a restricted meeting at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Airlangga explained that when harvested, the price of sorghum reaches Rs 13,000 per kilogram and it takes a ratio of four times to produce flour. Thus, the production price is about Rp 52 thousand, and the selling price reaches Rp 60-70 thousand per kilogram.

This price is far from the price of cassava flour which is only Rp 9,000 per kilogram, sago is Rp 9,000 per kilogram and wheat flour is around Rp 12,000. Thus, Airlangga said that this sorghum flour product is top quality in the market.

However, the government will continue to develop the industry taker to be absorbed according to the area of ​​land which is now enlarged. At first, the government will develop sorghum land up to 100,000 hectares. “We just stepped up the industry again,” he said.

Export ban from 9 countries

Order to develop sorrows Jokowi said amid a prolonged ban on wheat exports from producing countries. “We need to develop alternative crops from wheat,” Airlangga said.

Currently, the world wheat export market is affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war and the threat of a food crisis. Airlangga also said that so far nine countries have closed their wheat exports.

He gave the example of Kazakhstan, which has banned wheat exports until September 30. Then Kyrgyzstan, India, Afghanistan, Algeria, Serbia and Ukraine until December 31.

Along with various countries’ policies that influence the supply chain, Jokowi today directed his ministers to set out a roadmap for sorghum development to 2024. Airlangga said this year there will be a development of sorghum land reaching 100,000 hectares.

“Mr. President has requested to prioritize East Nusa Tenggara area in Waingapu Town (East Sumba Regency),” he said.

The land area will then increase to 115,000 hectares and 154,000 hectares in 2024. The land will be prepared by Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Animal feed and bioethanol

During the meeting, Jokowi also ordered that sorghum be developed for animal feed and bioethanol. “One of taker what the government is looking at is the animal feed industry,” Airlangga said.

Airlangga said there are currently eight taker small and medium industries that have absorbed sorghum. Airlangga did not specify if all are animal feed industries or if they include the food industry that uses sorghum flour.

He only mentions one taker currently being considered by the government is the animal feed industry. The industry now uses 50% corn and 50% other proteins as raw materials. “Of course these other proteins, one of which is sorghum, which can be used as animal feed,” he said.

In addition to animal feed, sorghum will be used for bioethanol. The Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir, as well as the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, have been entrusted with this task. “But of course we have to encourage the capacity of the expanded land area, the continuity of the products and also to get the takers going,” he said. Airlangga.

