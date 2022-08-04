Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. testify in NY AG case – NBC New York





Former President Donald Trump’s children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, testified before investigators from the New York Attorney General’s Office to investigate the finances of Trump Organizations and determine whether the company inflated or deflated real estate appraisals based on his interests, two sources close to the investigation. confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Donald Trump Jr. testified last week, the sources said. Ivanka Trump testified on Wednesday, they said. According to a source, neither of them has ever invoked their Fifth Amendment constitutional rights. It was unclear if the meetings were taking place in person.

Depositions were due to be completed last month but were delayed by the death of their mother, Ivana Trump. A spokeswoman for the New York Attorney General’s office, Letitia James, offered her condolences at the time announcing the delay.

Donald Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric, run the Trump Organization. Eric Trump argued the fifth when he was video deposed in October 2020. He has done so more than 500 times, according to a January court filing from James’ office. Ivanka Trump was once a top executive in the Trump Organization and later served as a senior White House adviser while her father was in office.

His mother, Ivana Trump, died July 14 at her East 64th Street townhouse. His death was ruled accidental. The medical examiner ruled her death an accident and said she died of blunt impact injuries to her torso. The office declined to comment further, but a senior official with direct knowledge of the case said the circumstances were consistent with a fall down the stairs and there was no indication of foul play.

Ivana Trump is remembered at a funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church earlier this month. His burial, however, has now become a story in its own right. Learn more here.

Wednesday’s early afternoon service is by invitation only and is being held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue between 65th and 66th Streets on the Upper East Side, a source said. the Trump family to NBC News.

Donald and Ivana Trumps three children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric and their families followed Ivanas’ golden casket into St. Vincent Ferrer’s Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The patriarch himself would have arrived 10 minutes later.

The former president’s children, their wives and children lined up outside the church after their arrival and they waited gloomily as white-gloved pallbearers carried Ivana Trump’s casket from the hearse to St. Vincent.

A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life,” the ex-president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before heading to mass with his current wife, L. former first lady Melania Trump.

Tiffany Trump, the former president’s daughter and his second wife, Marla Maples, also attended the service, as did family friends including Fox News’ The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro and Charles Kushner. a real estate developer and the father of Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner. Fashion designer Dennis Basso, a longtime friend of Ivana Trump, was also among the mourners.

The mass was an elegant and wonderful send-off for Ivana Trump, her longtime friend R. Couri Hay said as she walked out.

Ivana Trump: an icon in her own right

Czech-born ski racer and sometimes model Ivana Trump married the future president in 1977 and became a businesswoman. She and Trump were a publicity power couple in the 1980s, and she was the mother of his oldest children.

I am deeply saddened to inform all who loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York, Trump said on his social media app, Truth Social. She was a wonderful, beautiful and incredible woman who led a wonderful and inspiring life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, like we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace Ivana!

Their children also released a statement, calling her an “incredible woman, a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.

She fled communism and embraced this country, the statement continued. She taught her children courage and tenacity, compassion and determination. She will be sadly missed by her mother, her three children and her 10 grandchildren.

She has become an icon in her own right, dripping with 80s style and elegance, with her signature beehive hairstyle. She influenced the look of the over-the-top Patsy Stone in the classic British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, with the character touting Ivana as formidable in one episode.

Trump herself would eventually appear in the hit 1996 film The First Wives Club with the now famous line, Ladies, you must be strong and independent, and remember, don’t get mad, get it all.

The Trumps became romantic and business partners, with Ivana playing roles such as the manager of one of his Atlantic City casinos. She worked tirelessly on it and also helped make Trump Tower an image of ’80s success, helping the decorator and taking a keen interest in details such as doorman uniforms, said Barbara Res, a former executive. of the Trump Organization which was in charge of building skyscrapers.

She did all this to impress Donald, to win his approval. She went back and forth all the time and left her children. She had a tremendous work ethic.

The two were fixtures on the New York scene before their equally public and messy divorce in 1992. Donald Trump had met his next wife, Marla Maples.

During the split, Ivana Trump accused him of rape in an affidavit in the early 1990s. She later said she didn’t mean it literally, but rather felt violated.

Donald Trump sometimes said he regretted Ivana joining him in business and blamed her for the collapse of his marriage.

I think putting a woman to work is a very dangerous thing, he told ABC News in the early 90s. If you’re in business for yourself, I really think it’s a bad idea to make your wife work for you, he says, complaining that when she became a businesswoman, a sweetness disappeared.

Nevertheless, Ivana ultimately remained friendly with her ex-husband, whom she dubbed The Donald. She enthusiastically supported his run for the White House in 2016, saying he would bring big change to the United States, and told the New York Post that she gave him suggestions on his campaign.

We talk before and after appearances and he asks me what I thought, she said. She said she advised him to be more calm.

But Donald cannot be calm, she added. He is very frank. He just says it as it is.

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who was one half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as former President Donald Trump’s first wife and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York. York. Reporting by NBC New York’s Ida Siegal.

However, she occasionally ruffled feathers.

In 2017, while promoting a book, she told Good Morning America that she spoke with the then-president about every two weeks and had his direct number from the White House, but didn’t. didn’t want to call frequently because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or anything like that because I’m basically Trump’s first wife, okay? she said laughing. I’m the first lady, okay?

Melania Trumps spokesperson at the time responded, saying there was clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, unfortunately it was just attention-seeking and selfish noise.

Ivana Trump had continued her business ventures in recent years, promoting an Italian weight loss diet in 2018.

Health is the most important thing we have. Let’s keep it that way, she said at the time.

Ivana Trump’s death came during a difficult week for the Trump family. Two of his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, and the former president are due to appear in the coming days for questioning as part of the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

Ivana Trump was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak town of Gottwaldov, formerly Zlin, which had just been renamed by the Communists who took over the country in 1948.

She has been married four times, the last time to Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi. The two divorced in 2009 after a year of marriage, but continued to see each other on and off until 2019, when she told the New York Post that the relationship had run its course. He died of cancer last year at age 49.

