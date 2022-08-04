Secret powers want to rig elections through ECP: Imran





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the ruling alliance, having failed in all its attempts to control the “people of Pakistan”, is now trying to steal the public mandate through the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), calling the electorate a major impediment to realizing “true freedom” through strong democracy.

“They [incumbent government] bought the loyalty of our people and then they used the money to try to break up our party and after suffering a shock defeat in the Punjab by-election despite rigging attempts. They are now trying to control people through the ECP…,” he said, addressing protesters gathered outside ECP offices in various cities across the country via video link on Thursday.

The deposed prime minister said the electoral authority had overstepped its bounds and met with a PML-N delegation in which leaders of the ruling alliance urged the ECP to announce the verdict in the case of funding prohibited by the PTI as soon as possible.

Read more: Government plans legal action for Imran’s disqualification

The PTI leader said the incumbent leaders were worried about the public reaction and after realizing they could not silence them through intimidation they were now trying to control them through the body supreme electorate.

“They can enslave the people through the ECP because they can manipulate the polls. I introduced the EVMs [electronic voting machines] so that secret hands do not rig the elections,” he added.

Citing an independent monitoring report, Imran pointed to up to 163 ways of rigging elections that can be eliminated using EVMs. “India and Iran are also using the same technology.”

The ECP, in cahoots with the government, sabotaged our plan to introduce EVMs. “They wanted to control the people of Pakistan…that means you can’t elect or overthrow a government by your votes.”

Without naming anyone, Imran said that some powers in the country wanted to control the country by manipulating the elections and for this reason all his attempts to stop the rigging and horse-trading in the polls were “sabotaged” by the ECP.

“I demanded a show of hands voting method in the Senate. The ECP remained indifferent to rigging and horse-trading in several by-elections,” he added.

“Difference between Foreign Financing and Prohibited Financing”

The head of the PTI, while commenting on the verdict of the ECP in the prohibited funding case, said that receiving funds from Pakistanis from abroad is not foreign funding. “Receiving funds from foreign countries or companies that can influence your policies is foreign funding.”

He said his party did not commit any wrongdoing in raising funds for his party from overseas Pakistanis, claiming the ECP had “wrongly” labeled donations from expatriates as foreign funding.

“Many famous people formed their political parties but could not succeed because they had no sources of funding.”

Also read: PTI supporter claims she is Pakistani and funded the party through ‘honest means’

He said two “mafias” – the PPP and the PML-N – used ill-gotten money to finance their political campaign “because nobody would give their money for political purposes”.

“The PTI was the first party in the country that raised money through political fundraising”

He said his party set up a company in the United States because it was illegal in America to raise funds without a limited liability company (LLC).

The deposed prime minister said the law that banned parties from receiving funds from companies was enacted in 2017 while the PTI received funds in 2012, so “no illegalities were committed”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2369456/secret-powers-want-to-rig-elections-through-ecp-to-control-public-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos