Wheat crisis, Jokowi encourages replacement of sago, sorghum and cassava
Merdeka.com – Merdeka.com – Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had chosen sorghum, sago and cassava as a substitute for wheat, which was in the midst of a stock crisis due to the war between the Russia and Ukraine.
“Of course, we need to develop alternative crops or substitutes for wheat. Indonesia certainly has several alternatives besides sorghum, it can also come from sago and cassava plants,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga told the Palace. of state. JakartaThursday (4/8).
Coordinating Minister Airlangga added that President Jokowi had instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to prepare maize and livestock while the coordinating Ministry of Economy was preparing a roadmap. Thus, a sorghum ecosystem can be formed in Waingapu Regency, East Nusa Tenggara.
“At the same time (President Jokowi’s order) must also be prepared by the ministry of BUMN and ESDM so that it is ready for the development of bioethanol,” added party general chairman Golkar.
Coordinating Minister Airlangga noted that the government is currently pushing the capacity of the area to be expanded for the planting of these plants. In addition, the sustainability of products and the search for buyers or guarantors for the forest products of groups of forest farmers.
“One of the buyers that the government is looking at is the animal feed industry, where the animal feed industry now uses 50% corn and 50% other protein, and of course the sorghum can be used as a buyer for animal feed,” he explained.
Coordinating Minister Airlangga continued, President Jokowi also gave orders to the National Innovation Research Agency (BRIN) to continue developing sorghum facilities and to the Ministry of PUPR to prepare water under form of irrigation or reservoirs in the first zone of the cluster tested in BNT.
“In the first cluster, we hope that in 100 days we can evaluate it, because this factory is a 3-month factory and indeed we will expand its area to Waingapu”, he concluded.
Indonesian sorghum production performance
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held an internal meeting with Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and his offshoot ministries. As we know, the meeting discussed sorghum, an alternative food to replace wheat whose stock is currently in crisis due to the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
“Today’s internal meeting is related to the increase in production and the endorsement of sorghum and also related to the development of the wheat import policy. From the leadership of the president that currently the realization of sorghum development is still planted with an area of about 4,355 ha in June and distributed in 6 provinces with a production of 15,243 tons, i.e. with a productivity of 3.63 tons per ha,” said Coordinating Minister Airlangga.
According to Coordinating Minister Airlangga, President Jokowi has given guidelines for a roadmap to be established until 2024. He aims, referring to the sorghum harvest season, the planting target in 2022 is of 15,000 ha, in 2023 115,000 ha will be prepared and in 2024 154,000 ha.
“This, of course, has a development of 100,000 hectares and the president is asking to prioritize the NTB area, in the regency of Waingapu which the president saw yesterday, and of course the area will continue to be prepared by the ministry. of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment and Forests,” explained Coordinating Minister Airlangga.
Coordinating Minister Airlangga clarified that the current price of sorghum is 3,500 rupees and its production reaches 4 tons per hectare. This figure can be estimated at 12.5 million rupees, of which the production cost is 8.4 million.
“If processed into dry sosoh seeds, it is 9.2 million per hectare, the price is 15,000 and it gives a profit of 28 million rupees per crop,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga explained.
However, current sorghum production is still relatively limited. Therefore, President Jokowi wants this to be a pilot project that can be integrated with cattle farming.
“Of course, we need to develop alternative crops or substitutes for wheat. Indonesia certainly has several alternatives besides sorghum, it can also come from sago and cassava plants,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga said.
