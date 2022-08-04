PM Modi set to launch 5G services on September 29





The launch of 5G services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now take place on September 29 and not on Independence Day as planned earlier. The launch will coincide with the opening ceremony of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Sources close to the development said Activity area that the decision to miss Independence Day for the commercial launch of the services is due to the fact that the telecommunications service providers (TSPs) and their suppliers would need more time to be fully equipped, so that they can at least start the services in a few cities to start with. September 29 will be the first day of IMC and the Prime Minister is likely to commercially launch 5G services, where all telecom operators and their suppliers will showcase 5G technology. There will also be global players at the three-day event to be held from September 29 to October 1 at Pragati Maidan, a senior government official told BusinessLine. According to another source, there is no plan for an August 15 launch at Fort Rouge, and there could only be a mention of the merits of 5G technology and successful telecom spectrum auctions by governments in his speech. 5G test bed

The Prime Minister has already inaugurated the country’s first 5G test bed on May 17, which would allow start-ups and industry players to test and validate their products locally and reduce dependency on foreign facilities. Led by IIT-Madras, the 5G testbed was developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by eight institutes. According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, the rollout of 5G will start from August to September and will start in 20 to 25 cities and towns by the end of this year. He had indicated that India, with its current data prices well below the global average, would continue to set benchmark rates as new services were rolled out. In a bid to roll out the services at the earliest, the government also completed the spectrum harmonization process in a single day on Wednesday, paving the way for streamlining the holdings of TSPs in a particular band for greater efficiency. The Committee of Secretaries has already approved the auction process, and the spectrum harmonization, which previously took months, was completed in a single day (Wednesday), Vaishnaw said. Just as we successfully completed the auction, we expect to complete the full allocation of spectrum to TSPs by August 10; hopefully they’ll be able to get their equipment up to maximum level by October, and we should be able to launch 5G services in September-October, he said. India is also developing its own 5G stack, and the global community is keen to have a good reliable and affordable technology source for telecommunications, as telecommunications is the major consumption point for all digital services. Also, the government hopes to export the 5G stack to other developing countries. Published on

August 04, 2022



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/pm-likely-to-launch-5g-services-on-sept-29/article65726382.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos