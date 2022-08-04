Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. testify before real estate appraisal investigators





Two of former President Donald Trump’s adult children have been deposed by the New York Attorney General’s office as part of its civil investigation into the family real estate business, sources familiar with the testimony told ABC News.

Ivanka Trump attended his deposition on Wednesday, while Donald Trump Jr. appeared last week, the sources said. Their depositions have been postponed following the death of their mother, Ivana Trump, last month.

It was not immediately clear what questions they were asked or how they answered.

A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment.

CNN was first to report that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. were deposed.

Former President Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and called the investigation politically motivated, is expected to sit for a deposition with James investigators later this month after he and his children lost repeated attempts to avoid to give evidence in the case.

Trump argued unsuccessfully that he shouldn’t have to sit for a deposition while the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office conducted a parallel criminal investigation. While the district attorney’s case remains active, two senior prosecutors leading it resigned earlier this year due to lack of indictment.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation produced criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Both pleaded not guilty. Trump himself called the accusations “disgraceful” and “disgraceful.”

James said his office uncovered evidence of potentially fraudulent behavior in how the Trump Organization appraised its real estate, allegedly overvaluing properties like 40 Wall Street and even former President Trump Tower’s apartment. .

His deputies said in court that the office was close to making a decision on an enforcement action.

ABC News’ John Santucci contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/ivanka-donald-trump-jr-testify-to-investigators-looking-at-real-e/12098764/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos