Pak: PTI lawmakers memorandum to ECP ahead of Imran Khan protest





Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s public protest against Pakistan’s chief election commissioner, PTI lawmakers gathered outside the Election Watchdog’s office in Islamabad and registered their protest. The protesters included PTI leaders Faisal Javed Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab, among others, Dawn reported.

As they made their way to the ECP office, the protesters also carried signs that read “Biased Chief Electoral Commissioner Unacceptable” and “ECP Encourages PML-N, PPP” as demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The submission of a memorandum against Raja and his role as CEC came just after the ECP verdict on August 2 in the PTI banned funding case.

Accusing the CEC of being biased, the lawmakers said “From the investigation to its verdict, the case is shrouded in serious doubts,” the memorandum says, adding that Imran Khan had also, on several occasions, expressed his reservations. towards the ECP and the CEC, Dawn reported. He also alleged that the polling body’s verdict was influenced by the CEC’s meeting with coalition parties last week.

The PTI, which has demanded Raja’s resignation, is due to hold a protest outside the election watchdog’s office today (August 4) and it has been called ahead of the banned funding verdict. The government, however, said it would not allow protesters to enter the red zone.

Ahead of the protest, PTI leader Imran Khan said, “Today I call on all our people to come out [a] peaceful public demonstration against the CEC and the ECP in the F-9 park at 6 p.m. I will address the rally between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m..” However, the authorities in Islamabad rejected the PTI’s request to stage a protest against the PCE in nearby Nadra Chowk and suggested F-9 Park and field H-9 as alternate locations.

According to Dawn, Section 144 had been imposed on all kinds of public gatherings in the federal capital, including in and around the red zone on July 23. In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said yesterday that the government had received information that the PTI was planning to create an “anarchic situation” outside the ECP, warning of tough action in case of violence or an attempt to cross the “red line”.

The show cause notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on prohibited funding to the PTI is likely to endanger the leadership of Imran Khan, as the funds received by the head of the PTI from foreign countries, including the states United Arab Emirates, Australia and the United Kingdom, could lead to several numbers of cases against the party. ECP’s decision came just after it was revealed that money received from foreign countries had been used by Khan to fund the PTI and that he had made false claims in 2018 ahead of the election.

In its decision, the ECP issued a show cause notice to the PTI, explaining why prohibited funds cannot be confiscated, as the confiscation of prohibited funds is within the purview of the ECP. The foreign funding case has been ongoing since November 14, 2014 and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who alleged that there were financial irregularities in PTI funding from Pakistan and from abroad. (ANI)

