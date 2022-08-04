Zelensky said he was looking to speak directly with Xi Jinping to use his influence on Putin and end the war in Ukraine.





Zelensky manifests his intention to ask Xi Jinping to influence Russia to end the invasion of Ukraine Ukraine looking for an opportunity to speak directly with the Chinese President, Xi Jinpingand compel him to use his influence on Russia end the war, said the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskyin an interview with the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post Posted this Thursday. I would like to talk to him, said Zelensky, who recalled he had a conversation with Xi a year ago and that the Chinese leader is one of the few world leaders to have visited Ukraine at least once. The Ukrainian president explained in the first interview granted to an Asian media that China, in addition to being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, It is a very powerful country with a powerful economy, which gives it economic and political influence in Russia. The President asked: Why do we have a security Council if one or more countries in the world could simply decide to violate the rules by military means? Beijing has maintained an ambiguous position since the start of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia Zelensky regretted not having held talks with Xi, despite the fact that his country had officially requested it since February 24, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Since the outbreak of the conflict, China maintained an ambiguous position during which he called for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, and for attention to the legitimate concerns of all countries, referring to Russia. Similarly, China has in recent months reiterated its opposition to sanctions against Moscow for having no basis in international law and failing to resolve the issues. Zelensky pointed out that if Russia lost access to the Chinese market, the Eurasian country would feel totally isolated economically. Even though said he understands that China maintains a balanced attitude towards warthe Ukrainian president assured that the Russians are the invaders and expressed his hope that China will revise its attitude. Ukraine believes that China has influence over the Kremlin Zelensky said his country had always sought closer ties with China in the years before the conflict, and expressed his hope that relations between the two countries will be strengthened and developed every year. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Ukraine and China, a country which in 2021 was Ukraine’s main trading partner, according to figures from the European country’s embassy in Beijing. quoted by the Hong Kong newspaper. At the beginning of February, shortly before Russia attacked Ukraine, the leaders of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, proclaimed a friendship without limits among their nations. (With information from EFE) KEEP READING: The United States welcomed the advance of the first grain ship that left Ukraine and demanded that Russia stop attacking crops Scholz blamed Russia for the delay in delivering the Nord Stream gas pipeline turbine US sanctions 30 Russian entities and 13 individuals, including former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, identified as Putin’s lover

