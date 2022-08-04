



Boris Johnson’s popularity in Parliament remains high among buyers after he topped prime minister pitcher sales charts. The ceramic collectible of outgoing Prime Ministers Toby Jug has outsold those of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill since entering No10 in 2019. Sales figures provided by the House of Commons show that 225 Toby Jugs by Mr Johnson have been sold since 2019, compared to 157 for two designs by Mrs Thatcher and 154 for Mr Churchill. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> A Toby Jug depicting former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (UK Parliament Shop) (Average AP) Mr Johnson is in his final weeks as Prime Minister after a series of scandals led to dozens of ministers and unpaid aides resigning, capping a tumultuous period in modern British politics. His jug, priced at 32 and measuring 11 centimeters high, is listed as out of stock on Parliament’s website. They are made in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, and a total of 1,500 have been made for each Premier included in the series. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:115.0782%"/> The Toby Jug showing former Prime Minister Theresa May fared less well (UK Parliament Shop) (Average AP) Buyers have purchased 64 Mr Johnsons in 2019/20, 69 in 2020/21, 77 in 2021/22 and 15 so far in the current financial year. In contrast, 77 Theresa May Toby Jugs were sold during her three years in office between 2016 and 2019. The former Tory Prime Minister was fourth on the latest list with 65 sales since 2019/20, followed by Labor’s Tony Blair on 64. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:57.1%"/> Tory MP Michael Fabricator for Lichfield (House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive) Tory MP Michael Fabricator, a Johnson loyalist, told the PA news agency: I’m glad to hear he’s not just popular with Conservative Party members who wanted him to stay, he is also popular with the general public. And I heard his sales exceeded Gordon Brown’s, but that’s nothing to be proud of, I guess. On why Mr Johnson topped the sales chart, Mr Maker said: Boris is popular because he has a real personality unlike so many boring politicians and, like me, he has gorgeous blond hair . Post-war Labor Prime Minister Clement Atlee sold 58, followed by Harold Wilson on 46 and Sir John Major on 40, David Cameron managing just 39 sales and Gordon Brown 34. Neville Chamberlain was among the least popular Prime Minister’s Toby Jugs during the same period, with 20 sold. Andrew Bonar Law, Ramsay MacDonald and Stanley Baldwin have sold 10 each, although the figures are only for 2021/22 and this year.

