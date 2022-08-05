Neutrals vouched for CEF Raja: Imran





KARACHI:

PTI chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan says ‘neutrals’ – apparently a reference to the security establishment – ensured Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was the right person for the post.

In an interview with BBC Urdu published on Wednesday, the ex-Prime Minister regretted taking the decision, adding that the PTI would approach the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and of the CEC.

He maintained that Raja’s name came up during the stalemate for the CEC post during his tenure.

He added that he asked the neutrals about him and they guaranteed him.

“We made a big mistake by accepting this man. Neutrals didn’t say anything but Sikandar Sultan Raja didn’t let EVMs [electronic voting machines] top of his agenda,” Imran lamented.

The former prime minister said there would be a protest against the CEC in Islamabad on Thursday (today). He added that PTI activists would not enter the red zone. However, only parliamentarians and party lawyers would participate. “But there will be such a protest that people will know,” he added.

The links between the PTI and the CEC have deteriorated recently.

The PTI leader had recently said that the top electoral authority had chosen to oppose EVMs, which were designed to end irregularities and manipulation in elections.

According to the former Prime Minister, the Electoral Commissioner did his best to sabotage the EVMs when the system could have ended all future disputes over the results of the poll.

Addressing a crowd in Sheikhupura, the PTI leader had said the commission was biased in favor of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, before the recount process for the election of Punjab’s chief minister n ‘takes place.

Earlier, while addressing attendees of the PTI farmers’ convention in Islamabad, he claimed that the CEC takes orders from Hamza and his cousin and PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz. “The two leaders want to rig the elections with the help of the electoral commission,” he added.

The ECP, however, dismissed Imran’s allegations against its leader as “baseless”.

In a statement, the commission said “by issuing fatwas of treason, an institution cannot be declared a traitor” – a criticism of the PTI’s rhetoric against opposition parties and those who have deserted its party.

