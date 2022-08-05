JNE replaces Jokowi’s damaged Bansos rice, how much does it cost?





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – PT Lintas Nugraha Ekakurir (ETC) said he replaced the welfare rice (bansos) of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which was damaged and buried in Depok. The replacement cost of rice reached 37 million rupees. The legal authority of JNE, Hotman Paris explained the matter rice Welfare The virus was buried because it was damaged in the shipping process for the Depok area. According to the agreement, the replacement cost contract is borne by JNE alone. The damaged rice amounted to 3.4 tons of rice. “To replace the damaged rice, the salary was reduced. Because it was so damaged, we replaced it by asking for additional rice. Thus, our fee was reduced by 37 million rupees,” Hotman said during of a press conference, Thursday (4/ 8/2022). Hotman also confirmed that the replacement rice has been sent to beneficiary families (KPMs) in the Depok area. This can be proven by a number of community rice receipt documents. “The rice distributed was 6,199 tons which was damaged, only 3.4 tons or 0.05 percent. The damaged rice was replaced with new rice and shipped again,” he explained. Meanwhile, Vice President of Quality Assurance and Facilities Management of JNE, Samsul Djamaludin, explained the issue of burying welfare rice. Initially, JNE entered into a contract for the distribution of presidential aid rice in May and June 2020. During the distribution process, the rice was damaged due to the effects of heavy rains. “The work that we got for this rice distribution project, we did in May and June 2020. We did all of that, the delivery process was complete. Because our contracts were in May and June 2020. We received the rice from Bulog in good condition but in the process of transportation it was raining,” he said. Therefore, the damaged rice was stored at JNE for 1.5 years before it was finally decided to bury it.

