Dick Cheney fires Trump in ad: ‘He’s a coward’





In a new campaign ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney doesn’t mince words about former President Donald Trump, calling him a ‘coward’ and a ‘threat to our republic’ .

In the 246 years of our country’s history, there has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said, wearing a cowboy hat and looking directly at the camera. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to hold on to power after voters rejected him. He’s a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his followers.”

Rep. Liz Cheney with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, after being ousted from her GOP leadership position in 2021. (David Hume Kennerly/Center for Creative Photography/University of Arizona via Getty Images)

Polls in Wyoming show Liz Cheney trailing attorney Harriet Hageman in the GOP primary race to decide which Republican will be nominated for the general election in the dark red state. Cheney, who is seeking a fourth term, is the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee investigating Trump’s role in the riot at the United States Capitol stemming from the former president’s efforts to reverse his loss to Joe. Biden in the 2020 election.

Based on testimony from several former members of the Trump administration as well as Republican election officials and lawmakers from states that Trump lost in 2020, the committee argued that he knowingly pushed false allegations that the fraud election had cost him the victory. Dick Cheney agreed with this assessment in the announcement for his daughter.

“He lost his election and he lost big. I know that, he knows that, and deep down I think most Republicans know that,” the former vice president said. “Lynne [Liz Cheney’s mother] and I’m so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing the right thing, honoring her oath to the Constitution, when so many in our party are too scared to do it.”

Of her daughter’s role on the select committee, Cheney said, “There’s nothing more important she’ll ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never around again. of the Oval Office, and she will succeed.”

Liz Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “inciting insurrection” over his role in the Capitol riot. The Wyoming Republican Party quickly censured her for that vote, and she was later stripped of her leadership role in the party by her fellow Republicans in Congress.

As of Thursday afternoon, Trump had yet to respond to the new announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

