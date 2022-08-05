Succession of Boris Johnson: Rishi Sunak emerged victorious in a debate but Liz Truss remains the favorite to retain the post

Rishi Sunak smiles during the televised debate. Liz Truss, background (Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS)

Former UK Economics Minister Rishi Sunak received the most support this Thursday among Conservative Party affiliates who attended a televised debate with Liz Truss, the other candidate to succeed Boris Johnson at the head of the British government.

Despite Truss is the clear favorite in the polls to win the party’s primaries and inherit the post of Prime Minister, it was Sunak who convinced more members of the public todayselected by channel Sky News among the undecided with the right to participate in the process, which in a vote by show of hands at the end of the show, they showed a large majority for the former minister.

The tax model that the next executive will apply to deal with the cost of living crisis has been the central axis of the arguments of the two candidates, who responded separately to questions from the participants and from a journalist.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs presented her plan for keep taxes as low as possible and delay the reduction of public debt accumulated during the pandemic, while the former economy minister defended his program to increase corporate taxes and prioritize income from public coffers.

It is important keep taxes low, do everything in our power to grow the economy and enjoy our post-Brexit freedomssaid Truss.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that a recession is not inevitable, despite the fact that the Bank of England today predicted that the UK would enter this area from the fourth quarter. Truss also argued that trying to settle scores too soon after the pandemic will be counterproductive.

Sunak, whose resignation as minister in July was key to Johnson’s departure from Downing Streetfor his part, warns that the economy lights are flashing red and assures that Truss’ prescription will make the situation worse.

A person in the debate audience holds up a poster supporting Boris Johnson’s successor Rishi Sunak (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

It is not the tax burden that causes the recession, it’s just wrong, it’s inflation, it’s the root of the problem, AGGREGATE.

Truss remains the favorite

Despite Sunak’s success on Thursday’s show, Truss’ lead in the polls is overwhelming. According to polls released this week, even if all the undecided opted for her rival, she would still win these primaries by a wide margin.

The latest of these polls, published today by the influential website CuratorHomethe minister has 32 percentage points advantage (58% of votes against 26% Sunak)a result consistent with another study published Wednesday by YouGov, which gave him a 34-point advantage.

It’s a similar difference to what Boris Johnson achieved when he won the 2019 primaries against Jeremy Hunt.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss campaigning (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool)

Hard hand with Russia

In the field of British international politics, the two aspirants underlined their intention to show mano dura con Rusia for his invasion of Ukraine and bet on increase penalties against the Kremlin.

we need toughen the penalties to Russia because right now (its president, Vladimir) Putin can fund his overwhelming war machine from the oil and gas revenues he collects, said Truss, who promised increase the defense budget to 3% of GDP of aqua 2030.

Sunak, for his part, also assured that as Prime Minister, he will go further in measures to isolate Russia, although he pointed out that he had contributed since Economics to the design of the current sanctions. I myself have already implemented the measures that create the biggest problems for him (Putin), he said.

(With information from EFE)

