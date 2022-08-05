Zelenskiy calls for talks “directly” with Xi Jinping to end the war





Ukraine sees Xi Jinping as the solution to end the war. This has been acknowledged by its president, Volodmir Zelensky, who says he wants to speak “directly” with the Chinese president to ask him to use his influence on Russia to end the conflict.

“I would like to talk to him, he is one of the few world leaders who has visited Ukraine at least once,” Zelensky said in an interview with the Hong Kong newspaper. South China Morning Post, where he recalled the conversation he had a year ago with the Asian leader. “China is a very powerful country with great economic and political influence over Russia,” the Ukrainian president said. Ukraine and China are part of the United Nations Security Council. “Why do we have a Security Council if some countries can decide to violate the rules by military means?” Asks Zelenski, who regrets not having had any conversation with Xi Jinping when he officially did. asked “a few times” since the Russian invasion began on February 24. China remains neutral And I know that China has maintained an ambiguous position since the beginning of the conflict. On the one hand, Xi Jinping has always demanded respect for territorial integrity, at the same time he insists that the “legitimate concerns of all countries” be taken into account, referring to Russia and the alleged intention of the Kiv to join NATO. Nevertheless, the Asian giant has also repeated in recent months that the sanctions against Moscow have no basis in international law and are not the solution to the problems between Russia and Ukraine. The “limitless alliance” between Beijing and Moscow seems increasingly visible, and Xi Jinping will never condemn the offensive launched by his “friend” Vladimir Putin. In this regard, although he understands that China is neutral in the face of war, Zelenski assured that losing access to the Chinese market would mean total economic loss for Russia. “They are the invaders, and we hope China will revise its attitude towards them.” Ukraine, says Zelensky, has always sought ties with China, and therefore hopes that relations between the countries will continue to grow stronger every year. Without going any further, China was, according to figures from the Ukrainian Embassy in Beijing, Ukraine’s main trading partner during the year 2021, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries. . At the beginning of February, for Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin proclaimed “boundless friendship” between Russia and China, another example of the chameleon-like foreign and trade policy that characterizes the Beijing government. The Russian siege of Donetsk continues On the ground, Russian forces continue to shell southern and eastern regions of Ukraine. In the past few hours, attacks against civilians have been recorded in nine regions of the country, including in Donetsk province. As confirmed by Ukrainian authorities via Telegram, at least eight people died and four others were injured on Thursday after the bombs hit a public transport stop where several passengers were waiting. In Mikolaiv, south of the pass, further explosions were reported following a 60-rocket attack that reportedly left at least four people dead.

