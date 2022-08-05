Trump ignores lawyers’ warnings that Jan. 6 indictments could come





Trump’s attorneys fear the DOJ’s Capitol riot investigation may be closing in on his inner circle, CNN reported. They are reportedly in talks with the DOJ about whether Trump can claim executive privilege over certain conversations. They also advised Trump not to communicate with former aides, but he ignored their warnings and concerns. Loading Something is loading.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump fear the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation into the murderous Capitol siege is closing in on his inner circle and indictments looming on the horizon. But Trump has so far dismissed their concerns.

That’s according to CNN, which also reported that Trump’s defense attorneys are in talks with the department about whether Trump could assert executive privilege with respect to conversations he had with officials. aides and advisers when he was president.

The DOJ is bracing for a court battle with Trump over the issue of executive privilege, the report said, especially as several former top White House officials, former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, Cipollone’s deputy Pat Philbin, former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-chief of staff Marc Short and former chief counsel Greg Jacobs have been subpoenaed by grand juries investigating events related to the seat of the Capitol.

Cipollone previously claimed executive privilege during testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack. But as C. Ryan Barber of Insider reported, Cipollone and other White House officials may have a harder time protecting federal government information, given that the Justice Department falls under the executive branch.

The former president has asked his lawyers if they think he will face criminal charges in connection with the Capitol riots investigation, CNN said, but he is also skeptical of his indictment. Instead, he was more concerned about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections and a possible 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s attorneys also reportedly cautioned him against communicating with former aides and advisers ensnared in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation who may be implicated in the Justice Department’s criminal investigation. They expressed particular concern about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who they believe could be a crucial witness in the department’s investigation, CNN said.

Meadows attorney George Terwilliger dismissed that notion, calling it “idle and ill-informed speculation.” A Trump spokesperson also leveled charges of “partisan political persecution,” adding in a statement to CNN, “How can a future president have private conversations with his attorneys, advisers, and other senior advisers if such an adviser is forced, either during or after the presidency, before a screening committee or other entity, and be forced to reveal these privileged and confidential discussions?”

No one in Trump’s inner circle has been charged directly in connection with the Capitol attack. But former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was convicted last month of contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with lawmakers’ investigation into the riot. And former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro will also face a contempt trial in November for also refusing to cooperate.

Trump’s own actions before and on the day of the siege have come under intense scrutiny after Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Meadows aide, testified to lawmakers in detail about her efforts to incite protesters on Jan. 6. At a rally shortly before his supporters stormed Congress, Trump urged the frenzied crowd to “fight like hell” to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as a 2020 election winner.

Hutchinson told lawmakers that day she heard Trump order that metal detectors used to keep armed protesters away from the president be removed. She also testified that several senior White House aides had warned Trump that the crowd was dangerous and that he refused to calm his supporters despite desperate pleas from his advisers, and at one point he wanted to join the crowd besieging the Capitol.

When crowds of Trump supporters began chanting to “hang Mike Pence,” Hutchinson said, Trump said the vice president deserved those calls.

“Why did she want to come with us if she felt we were so terrible?” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Hutchinson’s testimony last month. “I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to leave or be part of the team. That’s bad news!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-brushing-off-lawyers-warnings-about-capitol-riot-indictments-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos