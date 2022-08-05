Erdogan turkeys to meet Putin in Russia: what to expect | Russo-Ukrainian War

Istanbul, Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart in Sochi on Friday, after brokering a grain shipment deal between Moscow and Kyiv and as further Turkish military intervention in Syria remains a possibility.

The summit with Vladimir Putin comes the same week that a ship carrying Ukrainian grain was able to set sail, the first since the start of the conflict, under an agreement between the warring parties arranged by the United Nations and Ankara.

The Turkish leadership’s international credentials have been bolstered by the deal which resumes exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products, mitigating the threat to global food security.

Erdogan is traveling to Russia on his eighth since the start of 2019 after a three-way meeting with Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran last month.

According to Ankara, regional and global developments will be on the agenda, as well as bilateral relations.

By virtue of its role in the grain deal, Turkey has managed to position itself as Russia’s diplomatic conduit to the international community, said Eyup Ersoy, visiting scholar at the Institute of Middle East Studies. , Kings College London.

This diplomatic rearrangement shifted the relational asymmetry more in favor of Turkey and should reduce, to some extent, Russian resistance against Turkish policies and initiatives on issues of common interest.

Analysts said Turkey’s main objective would be Moscow’s acquiescence or at least its lack of opposition to a Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

Russia, one of President Bashar al-Assad’s main supporters, controls most of the airspace in northern Syria.

Erdogan raised the prospect of another operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters in May.

We are determined to eradicate the evil groups that target our national security from Syria, he reiterated at the Tehran summit two weeks ago.

Tal Rifaat and Manbij, towns west of the Euphrates controlled by the People’s Protection Units (YPG), are likely targets.

The Syrian group is linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which led a 38-year armed uprising against Turkey. The PKK is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Ankara has launched four cross-border operations in Syria since 2016 and controls land in the north in a bid to repel the YPG and establish a 30 km (19 mile) safe zone.

An October 2019 incursion into northeast Syria against the YPG drew widespread international condemnation.

Erdogan wants the green light for a military operation in Syria, said Kerim Has, a Moscow-based Turkish political analyst.

As we saw at the Tehran summit, Iran and Russia are against this operation but I think Erdogan can persuade Putin. Much depends on the internal situation in Turkey as Erdogan wants to launch the operation before the elections so that he can consolidate at least a few percentage points in the vote.

Turkey is experiencing its worst economic crisis in two decades, annual inflation hit 79.6% on Wednesday and Erdogan will face presidential and legislative elections by next June.

The Kremlin could mitigate this instability, in particular thanks to natural gas. Russia supplied Turkey, which depends on energy imports, with 45% of its gas needs last year.

Turkey wants to maintain its energy flows from Russia during the winter while maintaining economic cooperation to alleviate its difficulties and opening a [currency] swap deal or get investment from Russia, said Emre Caliskan, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Center in London.

Erdogan could present this as a victory to the Turkish public and perhaps mitigate the high food and energy prices that are likely to present a challenge in the upcoming elections.

However, it remains to be seen whether that would be enough to convince voters.

We have already seen these operations in Syria and they are not doing anything to help us, said Cemil Sener, 39, a tobacconist from Istanbul.

People know these are just ploys to give TV stations something positive to report. And I don’t see how the Russians can really help our economy when they are sanctioned by the West.

Erdogan and Putin could also discuss the possibility of Turkey sharing its expertise in armed aerial drones with Russia.

Bayraktar TB2 drones sold to Ukraine have proven very effective against Russian forces.

Last month, Erdogan reportedly said Putin had suggested setting up a drone factory in Russia during their meeting in Tehran.

The Kremlin said last week that technical and military cooperation would be on the agenda in Sochi, an indication of Russia’s interest in procuring Bayraktars, according to Ersoy.

Recent news about Russian interest in acquiring Iranian drones is indicative of the urgency of the matter for Moscow, he added.

However, such a move would undermine the main element of Turkish support for Ukraine and raise eyebrows among other NATO members.

Earlier this month, the boss of Baykar, which makes the Bayraktar TB2 drones, ruled out supplying them to Moscow.

If Turkey were to engage more with Russia in military matters at a time when Russia is seen as the biggest threat to NATO, it would seriously damage relations with the West, Kerim Has said.