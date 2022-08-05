Government’s optimistic second-quarter economic growth remains above inflation





The government is optimistic that the national economic growth in the second quarter of 2022 will still be slightly above 5% thanks to the increase in public consumption and the improvement in the performance of the manufacturing industry. This figure is still higher than the annual inflation rate in July 2022, which is 4.94%. (from year to year). This was conveyed by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto in his statement at the Presidential Office, Jakarta on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after attending a meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo. “We are still holding our inflation at around 4.9 (per cent) yesterday when it was announced. However, we see our economic growth is still slightly above 5%. Tomorrow, BPS will announce economic growth in the second quarter. , but the government with a good consumer confidence index and a PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) at 51.3, we are optimistic that the figure (economic growth) will be above 5%,” Airlangga said. According to Airlangga, the increase in inflation was triggered by the increase in several food and energy products. However, he said that so far the government has continued to maintain people’s purchasing power for these two products through a number of subsidies as a social safety net. “Indonesia does not to cross price, different with other countries. Of course, the amount of grants awarded this year has already been approved by the DPR so that of course it becomes a social safety net in the community,” he added. In addition, Airlangga continued, the government has also instructed central and regional inflation control teams to continue to maintain and monitor the prices of various commodities, including food items. “In terms of rice, we are relatively stable and other major commodities are also relatively stable, only seasonal crops such as peppers and onions, but relatively all are more controlled because request Our highest is always at the time of Eid,” he said.

