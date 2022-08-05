White House responds to ‘insulting’ question saying Biden has isolated ‘free time’ to phone China

White House spokesman John Kirby posed an “insulting” question on Thursday that President Biden had time off as he self-isolates after repeatedly testing positive for the coronavirus.

Kirby, the communications coordinator for the National Security Council, answered the question as China took a series of aggressive actions after President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

This included live-fire exercises, aerial forays across the Taiwan Strait, and other movements.

“He’s been working on his illness, Peter, so that’s kind of insulting,” White House communications coordinator John Kirby said when asked why President Biden hadn’t called the president. Chinese Xi Jinping.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy wanted to know why Biden wouldn’t call Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom Biden regularly says he spent hours and hours inside and perhaps knows better than anyone else. world leader.

“I know you said there was no call planned with XI. Is there a reason for that? Doocy asked him.

“Because President Biden has known him for decades. He has a lot of free time up there in the residence this week,” he clarified, after earlier saying that Biden was much “tougher” on Russia than he was on China.

Biden phoned Xi Jinping ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit

“He’s got a lot of free time up there in the residence this week,” Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Kirby.

Biden announced from solitary confinement at the White House the murder of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Kirby, a retired rear admiral and former state and Pentagon spokesman, is just the latest White House official to do battle with Doocy from the podium.

“He doesn’t have any free time,” Kirby replied to Doocy, who wanted to know if there was a reason he hadn’t.

“He can’t just pick up the phone and call.”

“He’s been working on his illness, Peter, so it’s kind of insulting,” Kirby told him.

“It’s not insulting for someone to isolate themselves,” Doocy pushed back.

He is. It is, Kirby told him.

“You suggested he had a lot of free time like he was doing nothing and you know that’s not the case, Mr. Doocy,” Kirby said. Using Doocy’s last name. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki had frequent clashes with Doocy, but usually referred to him simply as “Peter.”

As for a call with Xi, Kirby said he had no information to share with him.

“He spoke to Xi five times. It’s not like he’s afraid to call President Xi. If a call is the right answer, I’m sure President Biden will. He said the lines of communication were “always open” with Beijing.

The back and forth came on a day when Biden hosted a “virtual” event with business and union leaders but did not otherwise appear publicly on his fifth day of “bounce back” isolation.