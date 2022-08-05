It’s Probably Bad for Former President Trump: The DOJ Doesn’t Seem to Give a Fuck





Last month, we learned that Donald Trump’s lawyers were planning criminal charges from the Justice Department, an effort that intensified following the damning testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the committee. of January 6. It would be professional misconduct not to, a source familiar with the matter told Rolling Stone. do it [former] the president’s lawyers believe everything Cassidy said? No. Do they think the Department of Justice would be wise to charge him? No. But we’ve gotten to a point where if you don’t think criminal prosecution is at least somewhat likely, you’re not serving the [former] the best interests of the presidents. And while the DOJ may refuse to charge the former guy, recent developments suggest he might not be so lucky.

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that in a dramatic escalation in the Justice Department’s investigation into the plot to nullify the 2020 election and the ensuing violent insurgency, the department subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, attorney for the White House under the Trump administration. In addition to being the highest-ranking member of the White House staff to be called to testify by the federal government to date, Cipollone was in the West Wing while Trump supporters, encouraged by the commander in then-leader at the Stop the Steal rally, attacked the Capitol. As The New York Times notes, Cipollone also attended several meetings on the eve of the riot in which Mr. Trump and his allies discussed how they could nullify the election and keep him in office. In a previously recorded recording that aired during the summer’s final Jan. 6 hearing, Cipollone told the panel he thought the president should have done more to quash the angry mob. I think I was pretty clear that there needed to be an immediate and forceful response, a statement, a public statement, that people need to leave the Capitol now, he said. Cipollone was also aware of Trump’s desire to seize the voting machines, which he called a terrible idea for the country, not the way we do things in the United States, and something the administration had no legal authority to do so. Of Trump’s tweet attacking Mike Pence as the violence unfolded and Secret Service members believed they were going to lose their lives, Cipollone told the panel:

Responding to news of Cipollone’s subpoena, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel, told CNN it didn’t look good for Trump. He added: Well, see where this leads, but there is no doubt that this investigation has developed further than even where we knew or thought it was a few months ago.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Trump’s legal team is in direct communication with Justice Department officials, with the conversations focusing primarily on whether the communications Trump’s west wing witnesses had with the former president may be concealed from a federal criminal grand jury under Trump’s claims of executive privilege. For example, his conversations with Cipollone. Sources said CNN Trump’s lawyers had warned him that criminal charges were possible, echoing reporting by the Rolling Stones.

The escalation of the DOJ investigation comes just over a week after it was revealed that Marc Short and Greg Jacob, two former aides to Mike Pence, had been questioned by a grand jury investigating the conspiracy to to call off the election and the attack on the Capitol. In addition to being able to speak about the threat to Pence’s life on Jan. 6, Short was on Capitol Hill with the vice president that day, the former chief of staff was also present at the Jan. 4 Oval Office meeting. 2021, in which attorney John Eastman pressured the vice president to either suspend the Electoral College vote count and ask consenting state legislatures to reconsider their results, or simply reject Joe Bidens’ victory. It was during this meeting that Eastman allegedly admitted he knew such ideas were illegal, but told Pence, under earshot from the president, to follow them anyway. Jacob, Pence’s chief legal counsel, was also present at that meeting. In March, a federal judge wrote that Eastman and Trump most likely committed a crime in attempting to nullify the election, and noted that the illegality of the plan was clear.

In other news regarding Trump’s legal peril, his allies in Georgia are reportedly mounting a campaign to recall Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over his probe into then-presidents’ attempts to overturn the results. of the 2020 election. While conceding the chances of a successful recall are low, a source familiar with the effort told Yahoo News that was not the point, as Michael Isikoff writes, the goal is to use the recall campaign as a means of politically undermining the Democratic district attorney. , portraying her as a partisan actress who ignores soaring crime rates in Atlanta in order to target high-profile Republicans. Isikoff adds: A side benefit of this game plan, another source close to the campaign said, is potentially influencing a panel of jurors down the road should a case against Trump go to trial. In other words, they’re scared of shit.

