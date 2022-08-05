Defiant PTI lawmakers reach ECP office to protest, dispersed soon after





In this photo taken on August 4, 2022, supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather to protest against the Chief Election Commissioner. Screenshot Geo NewsPTI President Imran Khan will address the rally between 7pm and 7.30pm. The district administration warns the party that rules must be followed.

PTI lawmakers converged outside the Election Commission of Pakistan headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, responding to a call from party chairman Imran Khan, who had urged people to protest against the electoral body as well as the commissioner. Chief Electoral Officer, Sikandar Sultan Raja, in defiance of district administration orders prohibiting any demonstrations inside the red zone.

Signs carrying protesters climbed over barbed wire that was installed to prevent entry into the area and had a brief encounter with police, who managed to disperse them.

Speaking in front of the office of the ECP, the parliamentarians demanded the resignation of the CEC.

“Getting rid of Imran Khan is as difficult as proving Nawaz Sharif to be trustworthy,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

Ejaz Chaudhry, for his part, said: “If you want to be accountable, first be responsible for your own palaces.”

Khan earlier today announced a change in the party’s venue, urging supporters to gather in Islamabad’s F9 Park to demonstrate instead of outside the body’s headquarters as previously announced.

“Today, I call on all our people to peacefully demonstrate against the CEC and ECP in F9 Park at 6 p.m. I will address the rally between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.,” he wrote on Twitter.

After the party decided to change the location of the demonstration, the district administration granted it permission to gather at F9 park and H9 sector.

An official notification authorizing the protest has been issued.

The notification alerts the party that all rules and regulations must be followed when organizing the event.

Sealed red zone; warning issued

In anticipation of the unrest caused by the protesters, the Islamabad district administration has sealed off the red zone and placed containers at entry points to the federal capital.

Law Enforcement personnel including Riot Force, Rangers, FC and Police have been deployed around the red zone.

At a press conference a day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned the PTI of strict measures against those who tried to enter the red zone.

PTI wants to sow chaos in name of protest, Home Secretary says, revealing coalition government has ‘received reports’ and found statements from Khan and Fawad Chaudhry regarding their plans to create a situation anarchic outside the electoral commission.

He said that the PTI can attack the electoral commission; however, they should remember that the High Court in Islamabad has imposed restrictions on staging protests in the red zone.

PTI Prohibited Funds

The protest comes after the ECP announced the verdict on the banned PTI funding case, which was previously called the foreign funding case, on Tuesday.

According to the 68-page order, the commission says that the PTI headed by Imran Khan did receive funds from foreign companies and individuals, which he concealed.

The commission found that donations came from America, Australia, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

PTI received funding from 34 individuals and 351 companies, including corporations, the ECP verdict said.

Thirteen unknown accounts were also revealed, the commission said in the verdict, adding that hiding accounts is a “violation” of Section 17 of the Constitution.

The funds were also in violation of Article 6 of the Political Parties Law.

Additionally, the ECP found that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had submitted a bogus Nomination Form I and that the affidavit provided regarding party accounts was bogus.

For now, the ECP has issued a show cause notice to the party as to why the prohibited funds should not be confiscated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/431666-in-new-protest-call-imran-khan-urges-supporters-to-gather-at-islamabads-f9-park The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

