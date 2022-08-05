Asia Watch: Indonesia and the Ukrainian Crisis

At the end of June, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), arrived in Europe for a peace mission focused on meetings in Kyiv with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin. This mission also included efforts to address urgent food insecurity issues that have been aggravated by the war between Ukraine and Russia. According to the Indonesian president, he conveyed a message from Zelensky to Putin and said that his country was ready to be a communication bridge between the two warring nations.

Foreigners might wonder how it happened that the president of the remote Indonesian archipelago found himself involved in such a mission on the European ground. But a broader view of Indonesian history and foreign policy suggests that shouldn’t really come as a surprise. During the authoritarian era of Suharto (1966-1998), Indonesia became involved in conflict resolution efforts in its own region. For example, he contributed significantly both through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations to efforts to achieve peace in Cambodia which, between 1979 and 1992, had struggled with internal and external conflicts. In the early 1990s, Indonesia participated in a mediation between the government of the Philippines and Muslim separatist groups.

Such initiatives have become even more important during the reform, the post-Suharto era, after the rocky early years of transition to democracy in the late 1990s and early 2000s. As Jakarta gained confidence in its new democratic model of governance, he began to launch a more ambitious foreign policy, including an ambition to promote democracy and support conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

In 2011, Jakarta used its ASEAN presidency to mediate a border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. After the official dissolution of the junta in Myanmar the same year, Indonesia, the de facto leader of ASEAN, began to lead this regional organization as part of efforts to support reforms in Myanmar. After a junta seized power again in a coup in early 2021, Indonesia sought to lead ASEAN to encourage the peaceful stabilization of Myanmar. And in Afghanistan, until the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021, Indonesia was heavily involved in efforts to promote political reconciliation between the various Afghan factions.

Today, Indonesia approaches the tangled issues associated with the Ukraine-Russia war with a somewhat higher international profile, as the current chair of the prestigious Group of 20 (G20). In addition, President Widodo is one of six champions of the Global Crisis Response Group set up by the UN Secretary General help decision-makers develop strategies to deal with the three main problems of the global crisis caused by war, food, energy and finance.

Indonesia believes that one of the key factors that makes it suitable to mediate in the Ukrainian conflict is its traditional policy of neutrality in world politics, which has been in place since 1948. A formative guiding principle that underpins the Indonesian foreign policy since then between two reefs (Ind. row between two reefs). This was further institutionalized during the 1950s when Indonesia played a leading role in the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement.

In the war between Ukraine and Russia, Indonesia again seemed to be trying to navigate the reefs carefully. He supported the UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine but refused to join Western sanctions against Russia and abstained in vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council. Thus, Indonesia has been described by observers as a fence guard.

But what drives Indonesia to seek to play a mediating role in this bloody European conflict?

Like many other regions of the world, Southeast Asia is strongly affected by the consequences of war, especially in terms of raw material shortages and raw material prices.

There are also concerns about the worsening of great power competition in the Indo-Pacific. The war proved once again that the blatant trampling on national sovereignty does not elicit truly effective responses from the international community.

Finally, there is national interests: as a major importer of Ukrainian wheat, Indonesia needs a stable supply to maintain the production of wheat-based foods and to address potential domestic challenges caused by rising prices.

In its current year-long presidency of the G20, Indonesia has a vested interest in leading this prestigious economic forum to tackle war-exacerbated global food insecurity. So while the eyes are directed to the project G20 summit in Bali in November, Indonesia, the actor perceived as neutral, hopes to see the participation of the Russian leader despite Western pressure. However, Indonesia also invited President Zelensky, even though his country is not a member state, to attend the summit.

Indeed, it seems that Indonesia, a rising player on the international scene, sees its leadership of the G20 as a major platform for both raising its international profile and promoting its core interests, including regarding the Ukrainian conflict.

Dr. Giora Eliraz is a research associate at the Truman Institute at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a research fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism (ICT) at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya), as well as at the Forum for Regional Thinking (FORTH).