Countering the nascent Russia-Turkey-Iran alliance





Less than a week after US President Joe Biden left the Middle East following a visit focused on the informal Sunni Arab-Israeli alliance in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin boarded a plane bound for Iran, leader of the opposing Shiite axis. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has joined the Tehran summit. The three regimes represented in Tehran are not friendly to the West. Russia is engaged in a brutal war against Ukraine and issues weekly threats to European countries. Iran funds terrorist proxies across the Middle East, has a robust nuclear weapons project, and has repeatedly declared that it seeks the complete annihilation of the United States and Israel. Finally, Turkey has proven to be an unreliable partner to the West on fundamental issues such as sanctions against Russia, the use of Russian defense systems, support for Iranian malign activities, etc. Putin’s summit has ominous implications for the Middle East. It appears that an anti-American alliance is forming at the behest of Russia and China, and it includes Iran and its terrorist proxies. As a result, Iran may soon find itself comfortably exporting oil and arms and attracting foreign investment, despite Western sanctions. It may well become self-sufficient within its bloc of allies, leaving the West unable to pressure Iran for its nuclear program and other misdeeds. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed recently that Iran already feels emboldened enough to send sophisticated weapons systems to Russia. Putin said last week in Tehran that Russian-Iranian relations were developing at a good pace, adding that the countries could boast record numbers in terms of trade growth, including increased cooperation on international security issues. . Such statements are made by leaders who are completely undeterred by the West. Asked about the possibility of advanced Iranian weapons being sold to Russia, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said: “We would advise Iran not to do so. He added: We think that’s a very, very bad idea. It’s not enough. When Iran is emboldened enough to transfer sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia and attempt to bring Turkey into its orbit, the West must see Iran for what it is and what it is. he is trying to do: conquer the region in the name of the Islamic revolution. Iranian leaders say this daily. We just have to listen. Iran must be made to understand that it cannot continue to expand its influence and aggression in the region, detach Turkey from the Western orbit or find new ways to evade Western sanctions. Right now, it seems that even if these messages are sent from the West, Tehran doesn’t particularly care. The best way to get Iran’s attention is to create a strong and concrete alliance against the axis that Iran is trying to build. The United States is already the leader of the bloc opposed to Iran, and it must do everything it can, in cooperation with its many allies, to stop Iran’s aggression in the region, as well as its nuclear program. Finally, just like the countries of Eastern Europe facing Russian aggression in their region, Israel cannot be expected to remain passive in the face of Iranian aggression in the Middle East. Israel must be ready to use all the means at its disposal to stop this aggression and ensure its own security. Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi is the founder and CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF). The IDSF promotes research, education, and policy focused on Israel’s security as a cornerstone of its existence. Jewish News Syndicate (JNS.org), reprinted with permission, all rights reserved.

