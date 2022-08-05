Can country be held back to appoint new army chief, asks Imran Khan





Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 04 (ANI): Referring to the current economic crisis in the country, former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that the current coalition government should focus on restoring the country’s stability instead of thinking about appointing a new army chief. Speaking to the media, Imran asked if the country could be considered for the appointment of the new army chief, suggesting that the focus should be on bringing stability back to Pakistan instead of thinking about what is happening. will pass in November, Dawn reported. Imran said that while the military plays an important role in the country’s national security, economic stability is equally important. “We have to choose, do we want stability or a new army chief?” he said in response to a question. “Right now, the most important issue than the appointment of army chief is stability and only one thing can achieve that: elections,” Imran said, stressing that the goal should be to prevent Pakistan to fall into a place where “things get out of control”. Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who received an extension from the previous PTI government in 2019, will step down on November 29 in his second three-year term. term is coming to an end, Dawn reported. The appointment of the next army chief is sometimes mentioned as one of the main subplots of the current political crisis engulfing the country. Imran pointed out that markets were collapsing, industries were closing and the economy was in freefall. “Now is the time to decide. But this fear in Zardari and Shehbaz of losing the elections is sabotaging the whole country,” the PTI president said. Imran pointed to the economic crisis in the country and said “free and transparent” elections were the only way out of the crises that are rocking the country at the moment.

He pointed out that the rupee was falling and markets were suffering because they had “lost confidence” in the government. “Imagine the head of a country’s military having to call America and ask for funds.” Imran said he was even ready to talk to the government if it “dissolves the assemblies today and announces the new election date”, Dawn reported. He said, however, it didn’t look like the coalition government wanted to go for it because he claimed they were “afraid of losing”. “They don’t think about the country, they just want to save their loot. […] it is their problem, not Pakistan,” he said. “They have money overseas, they don’t care if the rupee goes down. This will only increase their wealth. “Bajwa has served as Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army since November 2016. Amid the worsening crisis due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves, General Bajwa recently approached the United States for assistance. assistance in order to secure rapid disbursement of funds. According to reports, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif persuaded Bajwa to talk to US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and use his influence for the advance disbursement of the USD 1.2 billion in IMF funds Bajwa’s phone call to the US authorities sparked a firestorm and shows Pakistan’s economy is in tatters It also shows that the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that even the country’s military chief feels compelled to reach out to the people who matter to avoid the danger of a default situation, Business Recorder reported. collapses and is desperately needed trying to save Pakistan from default, otherwise it will go Sri Lanka’s way. Even a number of very friendly and generally very reliable countries have now dissociated themselves from further lending to Pakistan with the resumption of the EFF (Extended Fund Facility). (ANI)

