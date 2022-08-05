Xi Jinping’s troops fire missiles, China attacks Taiwan?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia — The Chinese military reportedly carried out several brief attacks from the middle line dividing the Taiwan Strait starting Wednesday (03/08/2022) evening and continuing until Thursday (04/08/2022) morning, according to a source Taiwanese. At that time, about 10 Chinese navy ships briefly crossed the median line before being chased away by a Taiwanese navy ship, according to the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the case. Around noon Thursday, military vessels from both sides remained in and near the area. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “They snuck out and were kicked out by us,” the Taiwanese source said. Reuters. Meanwhile, several Chinese air force planes briefly crossed the median line several times on Thursday morning. This forced Taiwan to deploy jets and deploy missile systems to track their movements. “They came and went, again and again. They kept harassing us and increasing the pressure on our air defence,” he added. Collect The GuardianTaiwan also said that at least two missiles were launched by China near the Taiwanese island of Matsu, located off the coast of China, around 2 p.m. local time. They are seen heading to training areas No. 2 and No. 3 previously announced by China The same is also reported AFPwhere Chinese troops launched projectiles into the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. Journalist AFP reported seeing several small projectiles fired near a nearby military installation flying through the sky, followed by a plume of white smoke and the sound of a loud explosion around 1:13 p.m. local time. The Chinese military said in a statement that it fired live ammunition in some areas of the eastern Taiwan Strait. “Precision strikes have been carried out in some areas of the eastern Taiwan Strait and the expected results have been achieved,” the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said in a statement. China currently conducts some of the largest military exercises. Scheduled to last until Sunday, the exercises will take place in several areas around Taiwan, just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the coast. The exercise follows a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei earlier this week. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Ignore China’s wrath, here’s Pelosi’s full statement to Taiwan (tfa/luc)



